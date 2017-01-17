Breast Cancer Haven

I went to see my GP and was immediately referred for a biopsy. That same day I was told I had an aggressive form of breast cancer. As I had three tumours in one breast, the consultant suggested I have a double mastectomy and hysterectomy, but it just seemed so extreme. I told them that I wanted to go away on holiday to gather my thoughts. While I was away I made up my mind to get through this and was supported by friends and family.

I’m an Eastern European Jew and there’s a high level of breast cancer in Ashkenazi Jews. My grandma died of ovarian cancer, my aunt died of breast cancer, two second-cousins have had it and a cousin on my mother’s side has had a mastectomy – needless to say, it’s in the family.

My son, Curtis, was travelling around China and Europe and I didn’t want to worry him or make him feel he had to come home, I just wanted to be better for when he returned of his own accord.

Once back I asked for a second opinion and was sent to see Professor Ian Smith who was

the consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea. He confirmed my cancer was both aggressive and invasive and wanted to start me on chemotherapy. He was keen for me to take part in a clinical trial and so I joined the Berenice trial, which is the study of Perjeta (Pertuzumab) in combination with Herceptin (Trastuzumab) and chemotherapy in patients with HER2-triple positive breast cancer.

Chemo was scheduled every three weeks for eight cycles and the mastectomy was to take place after my treatment had finished. While the drugs did shrink the tumours, they also left me very ill. My body didn’t tolerate the chemotherapy either – I contracted neutropenic sepsis and was hospitalised for a week. I only managed seven sessions of chemo because I developed C-difficile, which is a serious bacterial infection in the digestive system.