Clatterbridge Cancer Charity

Although I wasn’t diagnosed until 2013, my problems started six years earlier when I was hurt during a game of football – I took a kick to my arm where a painful lump formed. I had an X-ray but nothing obvious could be found and I was told it was probably a haematoma.

In 2013, our son, Charlie, was born and my wife Kath and I were over the moon to have a baby brother for our daughter, Chloë, then three. Life was good and I’d started a new job as an area sales manager for a packaging company. When Charlie was two months old, when it was my turn to feed him, because I’m right-handed, I was holding him in my left arm and it was becoming very painful in the wrist area. My original lump had become big and tender so I went back to the GP, who sent me for an X-ray. The radiographer mentioned the old wound and told me there were clear signs of the bone thickening. I was referred to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital for further investigations. The specialist thought it could have been a benign tumour or cyst so I had a CT scan and a biopsy. A few weeks later I was told I had bone cancer and was referred to the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre for a treatment plan. The doctor told me I had a 70 per cent chance of survival.

Thankfully, further tests revealed the disease was contained in my arm and it had a name – an epithelioid sarcoma. This type of soft tissue sarcoma affects one in two million people and is usually found in people up to the age of 22 or in people over 50 – rarely in my age group.