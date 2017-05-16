Our daughter, Daisy, has spent more time in hospital than she has at home. Diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was just nine months old, she has endured numerous tests, several rounds of chemotherapy, major surgery and battled sepsis twice – and she’s not yet two. People always ask my husband Ryan and myself how we’ve got through it – and to be honest I’m not sure. We have had the most amazing support – from friends, family and the medical staff, who have been outstanding, putting Daisy at ease and always making sure we understand what’s going on. But it’s Daisy who’s the real hero. Despite all she’s gone through, she still wakes up with a smile for us and loves nothing more than playing with big brother, Theo, who’s four. Of course, she’s had some very low times too – neuroblastoma is a tough cancer to fight and requires a lot of treatment because it’s very stubborn. Daisy had four rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the tumour before they could attempt to remove it. This was particularly tough on her tiny body – after the second round she contracted sepsis, which made her very ill. But, thankfully, it was during this difficult time that the Giggle Doctors from Theodora Children’s Charity stepped in.

Daisy’s treatment took place over six months as an inpatient at The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Brighton, where she was hooked up to the chemotherapy machine on the oncology ward. Every Thursday afternoon, if Daisy was in her room, one of the Giggle Doctors would appear wearing a white coat decorated with funny prints and carrying books and a teddy. You knew when they were coming, as there would be a ripple of delight from the children on the ward. Daisy loved it when the Giggle Doctor sang nursery rhymes and read her stories in an animated voice – her face would break into a grin and she would giggle, before they even started to interact with her properly. They’d always ask her, “Is it OK if I come in?”, as it’s their policy never to approach a child without permission. Of course, Daisy always said yes!