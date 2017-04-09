SPONSORED CONTENT

Antiques for Everyone

An interview with BBC Antiques Roadshow’s Judith Miller & Will Farmer

“Fairs are one of the most exciting and interesting worlds, so dive in and enjoy yourself!”

The Spring edition of Antiques for Everyone is fast approaching, taking place 6-9 April, at the NEC, Birmingham and it is one not to be missed. We have spoken to Judith Miller and Will Farmer, experts on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, who are also guest speakers at the Fair.

Over 200 specialist dealers make this the largest vetted antiques and interiors fair in the UK. They reveal why they find this fair so appealing and what keeps them coming back for more.

What do you love about visiting Antiques for Everyone?

“Antiques for Everyone is unique in that it offers a vetted fair with a huge range of items starting from as little as a few pounds through to tens of thousands! It provides the perfect platform for everyone from novice to seasoned collector,” according to Will.

“What I love about the fair is the tremendous variety it offers,” says Judith. “You can find everything from fine art to porcelain, jewellery to furniture, silver to sculpture. It makes a fascinating day out just to come and look.”

What advice do you have for making the most out of an art and antiques fair?

“Take your time and speak to the dealers. This fair is a collection of some of the top dealers across the country gathered together in one room ready to share their knowledge. Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Will advises. “The dealers have years of knowledge and experience they are more than happy to share.”

Will’s top tip for buying antiques in the current market.

“I always think there is one simple rule to collecting, you have to love it! It’s about finding things which appeal to you.

“Personally, I’m a 20th Century design nut! I love the varied and adventurous designs from all styles across this period from Art Deco to 70’s Retro! Whether its furniture, art, glass or ceramics the wide and varied styles of the last 100 years have become an obsession for me and are plentiful at Antiques for Everyone.”

Judith’s advice to first time visitors.

“You need to examine each piece carefully. Check there are no obvious cracks or blemishes. The three watch words when collecting which are ‘quality’, ‘rarity’ and ‘desirability’ – they are the three things which really make an object valuable.

“Examples of the work of Lucie Rie, the 1930’s iconic potter, is going to be on display as part of the special Ceramics feature exhibition. If you see a piece of Lucie Rie, you just know it’s a Lucie Rie. It’s rather like if you hear Hendrix play the guitar, you know it’s a Hendrix. The auction record for Rie reached a new height in September last year when a bowl sold for £106,250.”

Antiques for Everyone Spring Fair takes place 6-9 April 2017 at the NEC in Birmingham. You can hear first-hand the advice and tips from Judith Miller and Will Farmer as part of the Fair’s talks programme. Find out more at antiquesforeveryone.co.uk

Save the date

Antiques for Everyone takes place tri-annually with each Fair taking a feel of the season. Be sure to save the date for the Summer Fair 20-23 July and the Winter Fair 23-26 November 2017.

For information about opening times and how to buy tickets visit www.antiquesforeveryone.co.uk