Book Review – A Winter Love Song

A Winter Love Song is an emotional and dramatic story of resilience and love, set in wartime London. It’s the story of Bonnie, a young girl raised in a travelling community, who after the loss of both of her parents and an awful incident at the hands of her step-grandfather, leaves for London. As WWII approaches, it is Bonnie’s singing career that keeps her and so many others hopeful in a time of true hopelessness. Will love win in the end, or is there more heartache around the corner?



