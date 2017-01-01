Book your tickets for The Liverpool International Horse Show, 29-31 December

The perfect Christmas gift for any horse lover; The Liverpool International Horse Show will again be held at Liverpool’s Echo Arena and runs from Friday 29th to Sunday 31st December. Setting the bar for equestrian events, some of the world’s finest riders, including Olympians and Global sports stars, will compete for the ultimate Grand Prix Liver Bird Show Jumping trophy. There will be an exhilarating mix of classes such as the ‘edge of seat’ Puissance that takes centre stage on Saturday night as well as brand new categories such as the ‘Inter 1 Freestyle’ (dressage to music).

From live music and performances, motor bike displays and much more, the three-day event will be jam packed full of family entertainment, all building up to a spectacular countdown to the New Year. The evening will see the Liverpool International Grand Prix winner crowned, a spectacular indoor firework display and celebrations until 12:15am.

Entering its third year, the show has selected social enterprise, Park Palace Ponies, to partner with for the duration of this year’s three-day event, as well as hosting their graduation ceremony on Thursday, 28thDecember. Set up in May this year, Park Palace Ponies is the brainchild of a group of Liverpool riders who launched the riding school in a disused cinema on Mill Street in Dingle, Liverpool. The centre has been set up to give local children, who wouldn’t otherwise have the chance, the opportunity of learning to ride in a small, friendly environment. Over 50 students who have completed the riding course will receive a certificate and exclusive Liverpool Horse Show goodie bag in front of their family and friends, with each child receiving two complimentary tickets to the show on the warmup day, Thursday, 28th December.

To purchase tickets and for further information visit www.liverpoolhorseshow.com