Burns Night feast

These delicious Burns Night recipes are a great excuse to hold your own gathering on January 25th. Dishes can be made well in advance – which means you’re free to partake of a wee dram, or two!

Starter

Haggis and red onion marmalade crostini

The sweetness of the onion marmalade balances the rich savoury flavour of the haggis

Ready in 1 hour

Ingredients

250g fresh haggis

1 baguette

18 small fresh sage leaves

For the marmalade:

50g butter

1 tbsp olive oil

3 red onions, halved and finely sliced

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

A good pinch of dried chilli flakes (optional)

1 garlic clove, bashed

50g golden caster sugar

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

150ml red wine

100ml red wine vinegar

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200°C/R6. Loosely wrap the haggis in foil and bake for 45 minutes or according to the product instructions. Thinly slice the bread (you’ll need 18 slices) and grill. Set to one side.

2 Meanwhile, to make the onion marmalade heat the butter and olive oil in a medium saucepan, add the onion and sugar and stir until the onions are coated in the sugar. Add the thyme, chilli flakes if you’re using them and the garlic. Gently cook for 30 minutes until the onions are soft and sticky.

3 Add the balsamic vinegar, wine and red wine vinegar. Gently cook for 20 minutes until all of the liquid has cooked off and the onions are wonderfully soft. Spoon into a sterilised jar, cool and cover.

4 To serve the haggis crostini, place the slices of bread on a platter, top each with a spoonful of the haggis and a spoonful of the onion marmalade. Garnish each with a sage leaf and finish with a grind of black pepper.

Main

Rich venison and red wine casserole

Tender venison in a rich, winey sauce – just perfect served very simply with tatties and neeps…

Ready in 2 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

200g unsmoked lardons

400g shallots, halved if large

400g Chantenay carrots, halved if large

4 celery sticks, thickly sliced

3 garlic cloves, bashed

1kg venison, cubed

50g plain flour

2 tbsp sunflower oil

400ml red wine

400ml beef stock

3 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp red currant jelly

Method

1 Heat a large non-stick frying pan, cook the lardons over a medium-high heat for 4 minutes. Remove and place in a casserole dish. Add the shallots, carrots and celery to the same pan and cook for 5 minutes until browned. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes, remove and set aside.

2 Place the venison in a large bowl, scatter over the flour and season. Combine well then pour a little of the sunflower oil to the same frying pan and add about a quarter of the venison. Cook over a medium high heat, until browned all over. Add to the casserole dish. Repeat with the rest of the meat.

3 Pour the wine into the pan and scrape up any of the bits from the bottom of the pan, bubble rapidly for 1 minute before adding the stock. Bring to the boil, carefully pour over the venison then stir well. Tie the thyme and bay leaves together and add to the casserole dish, tucking into the cooking liquid. Cover and cook in the oven for 1 hour 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the lid, stir in the redcurrant sauce and cook for another 30 minutes until thickened to the right consistency.

Side

Tattie and neeps hash

A bit of a twist on the traditional dish – make sure you season well and serve with an extra few dots of butter melting over the top.

Ready in 30 minutes

Ingredients

1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cubed

900g turnips, peeled and cubed

50g butter

4 tbsp cream

Method

1 Place the potatoes and turnips in separate pans of water, bring to the boil and then simmer for around 20 minutes until perfectly tender. Drain the potatoes very well, return to the pan and heat gently for 2 minutes to drive off any cooking liquid. Add the butter and cream and mash until perfectly smooth.

2 Drain the turnips and mash, leaving them with plenty of texture. Spoon into the creamy mash and season well. Combine well and spoon into a warmed serving bowl.

Dessert

Heather honey and whisky cranachan

A simple, stunning dessert that’s best served with a glass of whisky

Ready in 10 minutes

Ingredients

50g fresh raspberries

1 tbsp caster sugar

4 tbsp heather honey

3 tbsp whisky

500ml double cream, lightly whipped

40g medium oatmeal, toasted

Method

1 Crush half the raspberries to make a rough purée and sweeten with the sugar.

Stir the whisky and half the honey into the cream and then gently fold in the oatmeal, reserving just 1 teaspoon.

2 Spoon a little of the raspberry purée into the bases of 6 small tumblers

or dessert glasses. Add a spoonful of the cream mixture and some whole raspberries.

Add a drizzle of honey and continue to layer up the glasses finishing with whole raspberries. Scatter with the reserved spoonful of oatmeal and serve.