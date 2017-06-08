Celebrate World Gin Day

This Saturday, 10th June, marks World Gin Day and there is no denying that a glass of G&T is one of the UK’s favourite tipples, with over 40 million bottles of gin being bought last year – that’s enough to make 1.12 billion gin and tonics! To celebrate we’ve selected our favourite cocktail recipes, perfect for summer evenings in the garden. Once you’ve had taste of these, why not experiment and create your own, sharing them with other gin lovers using #WorldGinDay on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Gin Garden Martini

Ingredients

50ml Gin

12.5ml Elderflower syrup

50ml apple juice

1 inch of cucumber (plus extra to garnish)

Squeeze of lemon juice

Method

Fill your martini glass with ice to cool it

Crush 1 inch of cucumber into your cocktail shaker, add the elderflower syrup and squeeze of lemon

Pour in your homemade gin and apple juice

Fill your shaker with ice, and close it up tight

Shake until the outside of your Cocktail shaker has slightly begun to frost up at the bottom

Pour out the ice in your martini glass

Fine strain your cocktail into your martini glass

Garnish the glass with cucumber and ENJOY

Gin Berry Bramble

Ingredients

37.5ml Gin

12.5ml Disaranno

1 tbsp Brown sugar

Fresh Blackberries and raspberries

75ml Apple juice

Crushed ice

Squeeze of lemon

Method

Crush in a handful of blackberries and raspberries into your cocktail shaker

Add the squeeze of lemon, gin, disaranno, sugar and apple juice.

Fill your cocktail shaker with ice and shake.

Shake until the outside of your cocktail shaker has begun to frost up at the bottom

Fill your glass with crushed ice and strain your cocktail over the crushed ice

Coat additional Blackberries and Raspberries in lemon juice, then roll in brown sugar

Garnish the glass with the Sugared berries and ENJOY

Summer Rhubarb

Ingredients

50ml Gin

12.5ml Rhubarb liquor

Fresh strawberries

Squeeze of lemon

Lemonade

Tall glass

Method

Add the gin, rhubarb liquor, fresh strawberries and squeeze of lemon into your Cocktail shaker.

Fill your shaker with ice and shake.

Shake until the outside of your cocktail shaker has begun to frost up at the bottom

Fill your tall glass with ice and pour the cocktail in

Top with lemonade and see the two tone colours of your cocktails

Garnish with fresh strawberries and ENJOY

Recipes provided by MyVoucherCodes