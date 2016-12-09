THE UK’S BEST AND WORST CHRISTMAS MOVIES REVEALED!

The UK has named Elf as the top Christmas movie, followed by Home Alone and Love Actually in a shortlist of 15 classic titles.

Curtains.com investigated which 15 cities are the most festive using UK Google search data, analysing the number of searches for the most popular Christmas movies this festive season.

Surprisingly, traditional Christmas movies, including A Miracle on 34th Street and It’s a Wonderful Life, didn’t make the top five. Elf was searched for twice as often as the two more traditional titles.

Hitting the bottom of the charts was Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, followed by A Christmas Story, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Babes in Toyland and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Unconventional festive films in the top spots included Die Hard, which was in fourth place, and Gremlins (No 5).

Tim Burton’s dark Christmas classics, Edward Scissorhands (No.7) and The Nightmare Before Christmas (No 9) also made it into the top ten.

The list of the top 15 Christmas movie searches are detailed below:

Elf Home Alone Love Actually Die Hard Gremlins It’s A Wonderful Life Edward Scissorhands Miracle on 34th Street The Nightmare Before Christmas Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer A Christmas Story The Muppet Christmas Carol Babes in Toyland A Charlie Brown Christmas Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

