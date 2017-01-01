Experience Forest Live

From 15 June, open spaces within our forests are transformed into fantastic concert arenas. Experience the unique atmosphere of these concerts at one of seven stunning forest venues. An eclectic mix of acts perform in spectacular forest locations across the country; see 80’s icon Rick Astley performing his best hits including Never Gonna Give You Up, Together Forever and Hold Me in Your Arms. Other amazing acts include Sir Tom Jones, Elbow, Olly Murs, Craig David and Clean Bandit, in various forest settings countrywide.

Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission and funds raised go towards protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands. With everything required for a great night out, including full catering and bar facilities, the gigs are renowned for their relaxed atmosphere.

To book go to forestry.gov.uk/music