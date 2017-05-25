Candis Gift Guide for Father’s Day, Sunday 18 June

We’ve searched high and low to help you to choose the perfect present this Father’s Day…

Love in a Tin

Show how much you care with this limited edition “I Love Dad” tin of Walkers tasty mini shortbreads, £5 from www.walkersshortbread.com/uk

Socks with a Smile

How can socks be boring with Sole-Adore Dali, Feetaso Jr, Jackson Pollsock and Vincent Van Toe? Famous Artists Socks Gift Set, £30 from www.chattyfeet.com

Spa for Pa

Give your hardworking dad the chance to unwind and re-energise; Men’s Time Out full spa day with treatments and three-course lunch, from £181 at www.ragdalehall.co.uk

Anyone for Table Tennis?

For superior sportsmen and amateur players; Table Tennis Set in a quality gift box with rules of play on the reverse, £9.95 from www.dotcomgiftshop.com

King of the Grill

For dads who like to barbecue; a thoughtful and personalised BBQ Tools Set, £39.95 from www.prezzybox.com

Cheers!

Spoil him with his favourite tipple; The Dubliner Irish Whiskey Honeycomb Liqueur, £24.27 from www.amazon.co.uk

Top of the Pops

Cool dads will appreciate this funky Retro Record Player tin gift set from Baylis & Harding, £25 stockist Debenhams and House of Fraser

Ultimate Escapism

The whole family can enjoy The Merge VR which turns your smart phone into an immersive virtual reality headset; £49.99 from www.game.co.uk

Laugh together

Have some fun with Julian, George, Dick, Anne and Timmy the dog when they take Uncle Quentin out for Fathers’ Day; Five Lose Dad in the Garden Centre by Bruno Vincent (Enid Blyton for grown ups), £7.99 from www.quercusbooks.co.uk

For Fragrant Fathers

A vibrant and captivating aftershave; Davidoff Adventure EDT Spray, 50ml £12.85 from www.eBay.co.uk

Chocolate Heaven!

Ideal for dads with a sweet tooth; handmade with Belgium milk chocolate – Charming Charlie chocolate pizza, £11.50 from www.gourmetchocolatepizza.co.uk

Hip Flask Happy

Great for taking on camping trips or picnics; dad will love this Cool Retro Vintage Camera Design Hip Flask, £14.99 from www.boutiquecamping.com

Picture Perfect

From a range of mounted prints taken from stunning original watercolour paintings, Owl Giclée Print, £20 from www.sarahboddy.com

Relax in Style

What to get the dad who has everything? He’ll adore this traditional deckchair for the garden or for day trips to the seaside; £98 from www.deckchairs.co.uk

Happy Fathers’ Day!