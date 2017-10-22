SPONSORED CONTENT

House Style: Five Centuries of Fashion at Chatsworth

25 March to 22 October 2017

This spring and summer, with C W Sellors Fine Jewellery as an official sponsor, Chatsworth will present its most ambitious exhibition to date, exploring the history of fashion and adornment: House Style: Five Centuries of Fashion at Chatsworth.

Having worked for Chatsworth for over 35 years, C W Sellors Fine Jewellery has been commissioned to recreate the jewellery showpieces which will be going on public display including a magnificent headdress worn by Louise, Duchess of Devonshire at The Devonshire House Ball, given by the 8th Duke and Duchess to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

Replicas of two diamond tiaras have also been produced: the Palmette and Lotus diamond tiara, worn originally by Duchess Mary to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II; and the Honeysuckle diamond tiara which was worn by Duchess Deborah to the aforementioned coronation. This second tiara also graced the heads of Duchess Amanda and Lady Celina for their weddings in 1967 and 1995 respectively.

The workshop at C W Sellors, based at Ashbourne in Derbyshire, set about recreating the pieces. Working, in some instances from just a solitary sepia photograph, the jewellery designers sketched out the initial designs, handcrafting every piece, sourcing the gemstones and pearls from around the world, cutting and setting the stones to fit into the overall designs. All the pieces have been designed and made in the UK.

Rebecca Sellors, Jewellery Designer at C W Sellors, said: “House Style has been a fabulous project to work on. Working closely with the project team at Chatsworth we have managed to produce some very accurate recreations of these incredible jewellery pieces.”

Also on display in the Great Dining Room is a selection of insect brochures from the House Style collection which C W Sellors has created to complement the exhibition. Many of these have been inspired by the contents of the jewellery box of Duchess Deborah (known to her friends as ‘Debo’), wife of Andrew 11th Duke of Devonshire. The contents included a swarm of brooches based on insects of all kinds such as moths, spiders, wasps, dragonflies and beetles.

This landmark exhibition, ‘House Style: Five centuries of fashion at Chatsworth’ has been years in the making. C W Sellors Fine Jewellery is proud to be a major sponsor and is delighted to have been invited to recreate such rich, historical pieces. Fashion is interwoven into the fabric of the Cavendish family history, and the house itself has been at the centre of international style for decades.

This exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to see the story of Chatsworth, through the styles and fashions of the people who have lived and stayed here. House Style will stay true to the history and tradition of Chatsworth, whilst also including modern day concepts and designers, appealing to style aficionados, casual observers and those with an interest in heritage and culture alike.

House Style at Chatsworth runs from 25 March to 22 October 2017, and is included in the price of entry to the house. For full details of ticket types and to book, please visit: www.chatsworth.org/book-tickets

