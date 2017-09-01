Tried and Tested – Cupcake frostings

Cake Décor Two Colour Stripes Cupcake Frosting in Strawberry and Vanilla, 275g, £3.19 plus delivery. Cake Décor Two Colour Stripes Cupcake Frosting in Strawberry and Vanilla, 275g, £3.19 plus delivery.

Ingredients

First impressions

The attractive packaging and handy nozzle (contained in the lid) makes this look like a quality, user-friendly product, as does the promised two-tone swirl effect.

Application

Testers found it quite tough to squeeze out of the tube to begin with, although this got easier with each cupcake. It was a bright ‘bubble gum’ pink colour (with a white stripe) and the consistency looked smooth, even and the swirl initially held its shape. The smell was more strawberry than vanilla.

Taste and texture

Despite initially holding its shape, it began to melt after ten minutes and after another ten minutes and it looked decidedly droopy. Upon tasting, first impressions were of a pleasant strawberry taste. However, there was a distinct aftertaste some testers didn’t like and most found subsequent bites too sweet and sickly.

Tesco Ready to Pipe Vanilla Flavoured Frosting, £2, 400g. Tesco Ready to Pipe Vanilla Flavoured Frosting, £2, 400g.

Ingredients

First impressions

This soft pouch is a good size and comes with three shaped nozzles to give three different piping effects, so is useful if you don’t have piping equipment at home.

Application

A certain amount of strength was needed to extract the frosting, which, when it came out, was a pleasant cream colour. While it looked silky and smooth, it also looked quite thin, and like it might melt quickly.

Taste and texture

Sure enough, this frosting began to ‘wilt’ slightly after about 15 minutes, so frosted whirls looked a little soft. However, what it lacked in form, it made up for in its pleasant and ‘natural’ vanilla taste and smooth texture. Testers complimented it for its palatable flavour and lack of aftertaste.

Lakeland Sweet Treats

Frosting Duo in bubblegum and candyfloss

Ingredients

First impressions

Packaged in tubs rather than pouches, no sooner have you opened the lids than the sweet scent of each is immediately apparent. Each a different yet pleasing shade of pink, the texture appears thick and mousse-like.

Application

Testers used a sandwich bag to pipe frostings. Piping consistency was excellent and held its form well. Combined with the pretty colours, testers all felt they looked very professional!

Taste and texture

Our testers were unanimous about the lovely light, airy texture that meant it wasn’t too heavy or ‘claggy’ like others tested. Each duo had a distinct and identifiable taste. The delicate taste of candyfloss was a clear winner as some found the bubblegum flavour a bit too sweet.

Betty Crocker Chocolate Fudge Icing 400g, £2.50. Tesco, Sainsburys.

Ingredients

First impressions

Packaged in a tub, this had a pleasant but not overpowering smell upon opening. It looked rich and very chocolatey with a dense texture.

Application

Easy to scoop and pipe (again using a sandwich bag), if a little sticky! The icing flowed well from the bag. One expert tester found it worked better if beaten in a bowl beforehand for an even smoother look. We liked the fact unused frosting can be kept in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Finished product

Sweet but with a nice, authentic chocolate taste. Our testers unanimously loved the texture and look of the cupcakes, which held their form well, describing them as luxurious and professional yet still with a home-made feel. The best tasting of all on test.