The Great British Sewing Bee Live

One of the UK’s biggest and most exciting sewing events –The Great British Sewing Bee Live – is coming to Excel, London from 21-24 September. Expect hundreds of workshops and live demonstrations and over 200 exhibitors selling specialist dressmaking supplies – perfect for savvy shoppers wanting to buy gifts or replenish their material stocks. Visitors can head to the Super Theatre to see Sewing Bee judges, Patrick Grant and Esme Young, as well as contestants from previous series sharing their tips and advice on needlecraft. Comedian and TV personality Jenny Éclair will be hosting and bringing the sewing room to life in her own hilarious way!

A collection of the finest and most bizarre garments from the four series will be on show in the Best of the Bees Gallery. Highlights of this four-day event include exciting catwalk shows using fashions from the world’s leading pattern companies and live demonstrations from well-known personalities in the world of sewing and dressmaking.

Offering inspirational sewing and design ideas for all abilities, this show is totally awe-inspiring – don’t miss it!

Book tickets and select workshops here:

www.theticketfactory.com/thegreatbritishsewingbeelive

For full details of what’s on over the four days please visit thegreatbritishsewingbeelive.com