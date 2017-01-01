Tried and Tested – Hard-working hand creams

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands, £8.49 (85g), Boots, Superdrug

What they say

A concentrated, moisturising hand cream guaranteed to heal, relieve and repair extremely dry, cracked hands. Comes with a 100 per cent money-back guarantee.

Key ingredients:

Glycerin and allantoin.

Application

This is a strangely textured white, almost solid cream that melts into hands. Easy to work in, absorbed well, leaving a matt texture and no scent. Only a small amount needed to cover hands.

Once applied

Skin feels instantly soft. Absorbed so well that our testers felt able to do hair, make-up, prepare food and use a smartphone without worrying about greasy residue. Due to working outdoors, testers’ hands were dry and quite badly cracked. With regular application – little and often throughout the day after hands were washed, and a generous amount each night – improvement was visible after 48 hours and healing was well on the way in under a week.

Conclusion

The unscented cream and utilitarian packaging appeals to both men and women – especially those who spend a lot of time outside or need to wash their hands frequently, such as farmers, gardeners, nurses, vets, kitchen staff. Excellent results and non-greasy, which means you can get back to work immediately after application. You need to use it quite regularly for the best results, but well worth it.

The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector, £5 (30ml), £12 (100ml), The Body Shop

What they say

Helps to soften and protect hands. Dermatologically tested for very dry skin.

Key ingredients:

Community Trade hemp seed oil.

Application

Has an interesting, unisex, earthy smell. Lovely, thick and creamy texture. A pea-sized amount needed for both hands.

Once applied

A little oily to begin with but soaked in after about 10 minutes. Made hands smooth and feel instantly moisturised. Also lasted even after more than one hand wash. After a couple of days’ usage – morning and night – hands felt much softer and smoother.

Conclusion

Tube packaging travel-friendly. A little goes a long way with this cream. The smell is distinctive but natural and not overpowering. Long-lasting effects and reasonably priced.

Dr Ceuticals Hand SOS Intensive Balm, £9.99 (50ml), Boots

What they say

This intensive, moisture-enriched formula gives dry and damaged hands the perfect recovery. Will leave hands feeling more comfortable and looking healthier. Dermatologically tested.

Key ingredients:

Glycerin, lanolin, shea and cocoa butters and allantoin.

Application

Rubbed in easily and had lovely fresh yet not overpowering smell. Quite rich in texture. Only needed a 5p-sized amount for both hands.

Once applied

Skin felt silky to the touch and hydrated. However, hands retained a slightly greasy-moist feeling, which disappeared only after washing – when some testers said they’d normally add another application.

Conclusion

Good for very dry skin as high moisture levels made for instant hydration. Small, handbag-friendly tube. Probably better to use at night due to the moisture retention.

Hope’s Relief Intensive Dry Skin Rescue, £17.49 (60g), hopes-relief.com, Amazon

What they say

Formulated for babies and adults prone to eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis. Dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and clinically proven.

Key ingredients:

Naturally active ingredients including hospital-grade organic manuka honey NPA 10+, gotu kola, aloe vera, organic calendula and liquorice root.

Application

Our tester wasn’t sure about the smell, yet found it instantly soothing and it gave instant relief to her eczema-patched skin. Skin also felt calmer and moisturised.

Once applied

Cream was visible on skin but not too oily. After a short while, itchiness and redness seemed to reduce, too.

Conclusion

We used a mixture of testers with and without eczema and all those with skin issues chose this product as their favourite. No stinging or irritation, very soothing and good for general use on moderately dry hands.

Yes to Coconut Dry Skin Hand and Cuticle Cream, £6.99, (85ml) Superdrug

What they say

This 97 per cent natural, non-greasy, super moisturising hand and cuticle saver helps restore and protect cracked, dry, chapped hands and cuticles.

Key ingredients:

Coconut, avocado oil, jojoba seed oil and sweet almond oil.

Application

Testers were split on the scent between those who found it pleasant and reminiscent of holidays and those who felt it was slightly synthetic. Nice, thick consistency.

Once applied

Gave a good coverage and absorbed fairly well. Left a slight residue on a smartphone five minutes after application, but seemed to have absorbed after 15. Hands felt hydrated afterwards, but less so after washing hands.

Conclusion

Our testers liked that it was made almost totally from natural ingredients. Also great value for a good-sized tube – a little goes a long way. Moisturised well, with frequent applications.