Tried and Tested – Hard-working hand creams
O’Keeffe’s Working Hands, £8.49 (85g), Boots, Superdrug
What they say
A concentrated, moisturising hand cream guaranteed to heal, relieve and repair extremely dry, cracked hands. Comes with a 100 per cent money-back guarantee.
Key ingredients:
Glycerin and allantoin.
Application
This is a strangely textured white, almost solid cream that melts into hands. Easy to work in, absorbed well, leaving a matt texture and no scent. Only a small amount needed to cover hands.
Once applied
Skin feels instantly soft. Absorbed so well that our testers felt able to do hair, make-up, prepare food and use a smartphone without worrying about greasy residue. Due to working outdoors, testers’ hands were dry and quite badly cracked. With regular application – little and often throughout the day after hands were washed, and a generous amount each night – improvement was visible after 48 hours and healing was well on the way in under a week.
Conclusion
The unscented cream and utilitarian packaging appeals to both men and women – especially those who spend a lot of time outside or need to wash their hands frequently, such as farmers, gardeners, nurses, vets, kitchen staff. Excellent results and non-greasy, which means you can get back to work immediately after application. You need to use it quite regularly for the best results, but well worth it.
The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector, £5 (30ml), £12 (100ml), The Body Shop
What they say
Helps to soften and protect hands. Dermatologically tested for very dry skin.
Key ingredients:
Community Trade hemp seed oil.
Application
Has an interesting, unisex, earthy smell. Lovely, thick and creamy texture. A pea-sized amount needed for both hands.
Once applied
A little oily to begin with but soaked in after about 10 minutes. Made hands smooth and feel instantly moisturised. Also lasted even after more than one hand wash. After a couple of days’ usage – morning and night – hands felt much softer and smoother.
Conclusion
Tube packaging travel-friendly. A little goes a long way with this cream. The smell is distinctive but natural and not overpowering. Long-lasting effects and reasonably priced.
Dr Ceuticals Hand SOS Intensive Balm, £9.99 (50ml), Boots
What they say
This intensive, moisture-enriched formula gives dry and damaged hands the perfect recovery. Will leave hands feeling more comfortable and looking healthier. Dermatologically tested.
Key ingredients:
Glycerin, lanolin, shea and cocoa butters and allantoin.
Application
Rubbed in easily and had lovely fresh yet not overpowering smell. Quite rich in texture. Only needed a 5p-sized amount for both hands.
Once applied
Skin felt silky to the touch and hydrated. However, hands retained a slightly greasy-moist feeling, which disappeared only after washing – when some testers said they’d normally add another application.
Conclusion
Good for very dry skin as high moisture levels made for instant hydration. Small, handbag-friendly tube. Probably better to use at night due to the moisture retention.
Hope’s Relief Intensive Dry Skin Rescue, £17.49 (60g), hopes-relief.com, Amazon
What they say
Formulated for babies and adults prone to eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis. Dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and clinically proven.
Key ingredients:
Naturally active ingredients including hospital-grade organic manuka honey NPA 10+, gotu kola, aloe vera, organic calendula and liquorice root.
Application
Our tester wasn’t sure about the smell, yet found it instantly soothing and it gave instant relief to her eczema-patched skin. Skin also felt calmer and moisturised.
Once applied
Cream was visible on skin but not too oily. After a short while, itchiness and redness seemed to reduce, too.
Conclusion
We used a mixture of testers with and without eczema and all those with skin issues chose this product as their favourite. No stinging or irritation, very soothing and good for general use on moderately dry hands.
Yes to Coconut Dry Skin Hand and Cuticle Cream, £6.99, (85ml) Superdrug
What they say
This 97 per cent natural, non-greasy, super moisturising hand and cuticle saver helps restore and protect cracked, dry, chapped hands and cuticles.
Key ingredients:
Coconut, avocado oil, jojoba seed oil and sweet almond oil.
Application
Testers were split on the scent between those who found it pleasant and reminiscent of holidays and those who felt it was slightly synthetic. Nice, thick consistency.
Once applied
Gave a good coverage and absorbed fairly well. Left a slight residue on a smartphone five minutes after application, but seemed to have absorbed after 15. Hands felt hydrated afterwards, but less so after washing hands.
Conclusion
Our testers liked that it was made almost totally from natural ingredients. Also great value for a good-sized tube – a little goes a long way. Moisturised well, with frequent applications.
