Back to previous page | QUIZ – British or not? How much do you really know about Britain’s most iconic brands? 1. Sarsons Malt Vinegar British Not British 2. Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce British Not British 3. Boddington’s Beer British Not British 4. Hovis Bread British Not British 5. Yeo Valley British Not British 6. Coleman’s Mustard British Not British 7. Bird’s Custard British Not British 8. Ben & Jerry’s British Not British 9. Twiglets British Not British 10. Hendrick’s Gin British Not British Loading … Leave a Reply Please login or register to leave a comment.
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.