Weekend treat

Enjoy some rest and relaxation in stunning surroundings in Silverdale Holiday Park, Cumbria

Why?

Situated amid over 100 acres of ancient woodland and overlooking the sweeping Morecambe Bay, Silverdale Holiday Park enjoys a spectacular location. Indeed the surrounding area, with its stunning limestone pavements, intimate meadows, rich wetlands and impressive coastline has been awarded the status of “Outstanding Natural Beauty”. The park itself blends seamlessly into its surroundings and has put in place numerous environmental initiatives. A haven for local wildlife – numerous species of birds, rabbits and even deer are often spotted amid extensive grounds, oak trees and woodland paths.

Open all year round, there are pitches for campers, motor-homers and tourers, or you can hire a holiday home or camping “pods”, which have prime positions overlooking the bay.

Facilities

The park boasts two adventure playgrounds, a games room, a soft play area and six-lane bowling alley. Relax in the 17m swimming pool complete with a hot tub, sauna and steam room or enjoy a workout in the state-of-the-art gym with training and weight gear.

Food and drink

The small shop supplies most things you’ll need during your stay, but there’s no need to cook – the restaurant and bar serve meals and snacks all day.

For a real treat, head to The Royal Silverdale gastropub in Silverdale village, which has recently undergone a near-third-million-pound makeover. Meals, which have a strong emphasis on Cumbrian-sourced ingredients, can be taken both in the bar and the pub’s second-floor dining room and are complemented by the regularly changing selection of different craft ales brewed in Lakeland.

Out and about

With almost 100km of well-maintained footpaths and narrow lanes and byways, walking and cycling are by far the best way to experience the area’s sights and sounds to the full.

Stroll along the coast, find a spot for a picnic, and watch kite surfers launch themselves above the sparkling waters of Morecambe Bay. With its constantly shifting sands, the area is internationally important as a vital feeding ground for wading birds and wildfowl in winter and the reedbeds at RSPB Leighton Moss are home to bearded tit, marsh harrier and the rare bittern.

Or wander into the historic villages of Silverdale – amble through quiet roads and lanes exploring many of the quaint nooks and crannies.

The more energetic might like to take a walk up to the summit known as Arnside Knott – expect limestone outcrops and old woodland as well as spectacular sea views.

From here, continue onwards to Arnside, a former fishing port which has retained many of the features from its past including a beautiful pier and port areas.

Or if you fancy venturing further afield, the Lakes, the Yorkshire Dales and the Forest of Bowland are all within an hour’s drive away.

FACTFILE

We stayed in a Swift Chamonix static caravan at Holgates Silverdale Caravan Park.

Holgates offer three, four and seven-night stays in their luxury holiday homes, with prices starting at £195.

Tourers and Campers are charged from £36 per night. And luxury camping pods £55.

Call Holgates on 01524 701508 or visit holgates.co.uk/silverdale for more information.

For those interested in owning their own caravan, prices for Swift models range from £20,785 for the two-bedroom Loire holiday home to £47,305 for the top of the range two-bedroom Chamonix.

Visit swiftgoup.co.uk for further details.