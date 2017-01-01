Tried and Tested – Soup Makers

Judge Electricals soup maker JEA61 From £59.95,

website/stockists

Jug capacity 1.7L, soup capacity 1.2L. 2 year domestic guarantee

EASE OF USE

Easy to read button panel offering soup types and other functions. Very straightforward. Instruction booklet was simple and gave good advice like maximum size of pieces you can use – in this case: 2cm, so less chopping.

THE SOUP

Makes smooth soup in 30 minutes, or chunky in 20 minutes. Automatically went through its cycle with a quiet blending action. Both smooth and chunky soups had a lovely texture and consistency. Flavours were balanced and not over cooked. Nice hot temperature. Poured well.

CLEANING

Simply add a dash of detergent to water in the jug and use the ‘pulse’ button to clean. A brush is supplied to reach the stubborn bits at the base of the unit. The whole jug can’t go directly in water as it contains electrics. Exterior wiped clean well.

WE LIKED…

that the kit is multi-functional. You can make milkshakes, smoothies, hot chocolate, and even boil eggs. The jug also keeps soup and hot drinks at a steady 60° C until you are ready to eat. It was also the lightest jug tested so easier to lift. However, do remember that you can’t make soup with raw meat – it must be cooked first.

SALTER ELECTRIC SOUP MAKER EK1548 RRP £79.99

saltercookshop.com, amazon.co.uk

Jug capacity 1.6L, soup capacity 1.3L. 1year domestic guarantee

EASE OF USE

Very easy to use, simply put in all ingredients and select the programme button on the lid. The maximum fill-line is only halfway up the jug but it has a larger capacity than others tested.

THE SOUP

There are two stages to smooth soup but they are very easy. First, cook and heat by pressing MODE, then use ‘PUREE.’ Soup was a great temperature and consistency, with a fresh tasting soup in around 20 minutes.

CLEANING

Simply fill the jug with hot water and add detergent, then press BLEND/CLEAN to whizz around and clean. Exterior wipe only, cannot submerge in water.

We liked…

That the jug has a lip which makes for a clean, spill-free pour to a bowl and it comes with a decent colour recipe book. However, the blending equipment is attached to the lid which is awkward to put down safely and without mess.

TEFAL EASY SOUP BL841140, RRP £84.99

Amazon, Tesco, Appliances Direct

Soup capacity 1.2L. 1 year domestic guarantee

EASE OF USE

Simple, large buttons with bright colours and pictures mean it’s almost foolproof. If you overfill the unit it bleeps loudly – easily done considering ingredients should only fill the jug half way. We took some out to continue the test.

THE SOUP

Cooked smooth soup in 23 minutes, 25 minutes for the chunkier recipe. Quiet blending and it kept soup warm for up to an hour. Texture and taste were all excellent, although it created the least chunky soup.

CLEANING

Fantastic. Simply fill to maximum line with hot water – no detergent necessary – and press the EASY CLEAN button. Within a couple of minutes the job is done and you just wipe the exterior with a damp cloth

We liked…

The contemporary design – more like a snazzy thermos flask than a soup-maker – and the fact it’s insulated so not hot to the touch. It also comes with a lovely colour recipe book with good instructions. It can make purees, smoothies and desserts. However, this also had a large lid with blades attached which can make a mess when you take it off. The jug lip isn’t as effective as others and it dripped.

LAKELAND TOUCHSCREEN SOUPMAKER MODEL 31577 – £124.99

lakeland.co.uk

Jug capacity 2L, soup capacity 1.4L. 3 year domestic guarantee

EASE OF USE

Incredibly simple. There are four automatic touch screen settings with an LED countdown so you know exactly how long your soup has left to go. You select your setting – chunky/thick soup, smooth soup, sauce or ice crushing – then press START.

THE SOUP

The large glass jug lets you watch your soup’s progress. Depending on your preferred consistency, it cooks with a slow, intermittent blend. In all, soup takes about 30 minutes, and retains good colour, flavour and was spot-on texture-wise. It stayed hot for about 20 minutes. Voted favourite soup consistency among testers, it produced good coloured, textured soup that was very appetising, and a good temperature.

CLEANING

No automatic option but the glass jug is removable so you can usually wash by hand since there are no electrical components; the rest is wipeable.

We liked…

That it was a large glass jug with a decent capacity for a family and there was a lip so pouring contents was easy. It is incredibly sturdy and you get a lot for your money. It also blends without heating to create smoothies and milkshakes. However, when making soup, the glass get quite hot and the lid was a little snug making it a bit tricky to remove. It is also the tallest and heaviest soup maker we tested.