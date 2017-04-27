The Candis Spa Awards 2017

Greenwoods Hotel & Spa

Why… From the moment you set foot in this gorgeous 17th- century Grade-II listed building, you will start to de-stress. The ambience, décor, staff and recently refurbished spa all combine to offer a fully relaxing experience.

Signature treatment… Elemis Pro-Radiance Facial, 65 minutes, £95. Heavenly from start to finish, this treatment uses the most famous Elemis products, including a peel-away amino active mask that isn’t available to buy, leaving your skin totally rejuvenated. Micro-circulatory massage and a variety of indulgent masks work to increase moisture levels by up to 61 per cent and elasticity by 40 per cent. My skin felt fabulous for days after.

Also try… Greenwoods “Bumps a Daisy”, 65 minutes, £80. At seven months pregnant, this

was deeply relaxing. The Elemis Japanese Camilla Oil – safe to use during pregnancy – and the gorgeous Aroma Works candle burning away quietly in the corner also adds to this luxury experience. We didn’t want to leave the treatment room.

Food and drink… The food on offer in the pretty, pale grey French-style dining room is rich and indulgent and every dish was a treat. If you prefer lighter meals or afternoon tea then head to the bar/lounge area, which is just as welcoming.

Gold stars… for The luxurious bedrooms and stunning gardens for exploring. The picturesque village of Stock has three fabulous pub restaurants within walking distance – highly recommended for a pre-baby mini-break.

Prices… The Indulgence Retreat is £380 for a one-night stay for two people and includes

a three-course dinner, breakfast, two-course lunch, 20-minute back massage per person

and full use of spa facilities.

Spa in numbers

TREATMENT ROOMS: 8

THERAPISTS: 16

TREATMENTS: 50

RESTAURANT: 1, with a weekly changing menu, plus the lounge bar for lighter meals or afternoon tea

POOL: 1, 20m area with traditional sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi

RELAXATION AREAS: 2, both with traditional sauna and steam room facilities

BEDROOMS: 39

EXTRAS: Outside spa garden

FITNESS AREAS/CLASSES: Studio/ gym and a range of classes including yoga and Pilates, all of which day spa users can book into at an extra charge

Greenwoods Hotel & Spa, Stock Road, Stock, Essex CM4 9BE. 01277 829990. greenwoodshotel.com

Best small spa

Leaf Lifestyle and Beauty day spa

Why… A small but perfectly formed gem, totally focused on giving you the best experience possible. There is no pool here, but with the attention, treatment quality and the way the spa day is planned, you won’t miss it. A slice of heaven in the middle of the Cheshire countryside.

Signature treatment… Leaf Signature ESPA Facial, 60 minutes, £60. This is personalised to match your scent preferences and skin needs. After a chat with your therapist and a scent test, the treatment begins with a massage to help lymphatic drainage.

Also try… Sunlight Therapy, 30 minutes, £11. If you need a sunshine boost in winter or

on a drizzly summer day, half an hour in this fabulous room set up as a sundeck on an ocean liner will boost your mood and your vitamin D levels using real sunlight. The unique Swedish sun simulator filters out harmful effects of UVAs and UVBs, but keeps the warmth and benefits as you relax with a drink in a balmy 28 degrees, enjoying the calming effect of both sunrise and sunset.

Food and drink… Refreshments are provided throughout the day. The spa day package includes a light two-course lunch – chicken or salmon salad or cheese platter, followed by profiteroles or fruit – served in the Sunlight room.

Gold stars for… No hustle and bustle, or gaggles of hen parties with piercing shrieks of laughter. But above all, the unrivalled excellence of the therapists who create a truly holistic experience.

Prices… The Pure Bliss Relaxation package costs £115 and includes a back, neck and shoulder massage with hot lava shells, head massage or Thai foot massage, Leaf Signature ESPA Facial, refreshments and healthy two-course lunch.