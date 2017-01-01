Three great books released this week

The Butlins Girls by Elaine Everest

Written by the author of the best-seller, The Woolworths Girls, it’s the heartwarming story of Molly Missons who leaves her home town to work as a Butlin’s Aunty in Skegness where she finds true friendship in Freda, Bunty and Plum. However, the biggest shock is discovering that star of the silver screen, Johnny Johnson, is working at Butlin’s as head of the entertainment team. Johnny takes an instant liking to Molly and she begins to shed the shackles of her recent traumas. Will Johnny be just the distraction Molly needs – or is he too good to be true?

(Pan, £6.99)

The Other Us by Fiona Harper

If you want a unique and quirky but compelling storyline then you’ll want to read about Maggie, 46, who’s suffering from empty nest syndrome and realising that her life, and her marriage to her husband Dan is more than a little stale. When she sees a post on Facebook about a university reunion, her mind wanders back to Jude Hanson – a brief university fling. The same night that Dan proposed, Jude asked Maggie to run away with him. How different might her life have been if she had broken Dan’s heart and taken Jude up on his offer?

The fantasy turns into a reality when Maggie wakes up in 1992, aged twenty-one and given the chance to make all those decisions again. If you could turn back time, would you choose a different life?

(Harpercollins, £7.99)

Dead to Me by Lesley Pearse

Set in the 1930s through WWII, this gripping book tells the unforgettable story of Ruby and Verity who meet by chance on Hampstead Heath. The two girls are from different worlds – Verity is privately educated, living in a beautiful home, while Ruby is being raised in poverty by a drunken, hapless mother. Drawn together by mutual unhappiness, they become firm friends. However, the girls soon find their situations reversed but through thick and thin, their friendship remains steadfast, each providing support for the other. That is until one day in 1938, when everything changes for them both and their friendship could be lost forever.

(Penguin, £7.99)