Visit Unnatural Borders exhibition, Manchester

This season, endangered species from land and sea migrate to the metropolis of MediaCityUK, in the form of four gigantic sculptures for Quays Culture’s Unnatural Borders exhibition, which will run from Saturday 20th May until Monday 29th May.

Unnatural Borders is a Quays Culture exclusive commission by Sober Industries (Netherlands), and explores the interaction and impact between human civilization and the animal kingdom environment. Four large sculptures represent endangered species – Polar Bear, Whale, Red Squirrel and a Bee. By day the sculptures tower over the public on large separate plinths, and when the sun sets at 9pm they are illuminated with stunning visual projections, bringing a magical show of light and illusion to these 3D animals and their location.

A first-time showcase of these endangered species in this art form; the animals will inhabit MediaCityUK’s Piazza for 10 days for Quays Culture’s annual free summer showcase of spectacular art, which embraces technology in its creation and exhibition. And that’s not all Quays Culture has a host of activity planned for visitors, over the 10 days, including an Artist Talk and the Lowry Outlet Makers Market taking place on Saturday 27th May – Monday 29th May, which offers artisan food, crafts and much more.

Unnatural Borders is a free to view and will run daily, with sculptures illuminated from 9pm-11pm each evening.

