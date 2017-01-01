Vegan Mondays at Santa Maluco

Enjoy delicious pizza in the heart of Liverpool

The number of vegans in the UK has risen by more than 360% in the last decade – flexitarianism and the number of those choosing to forgo meat and dairy for certain days in the week in order to reap both health and environmental benefits is also on the up.

November is World Vegan Month and to celebrate, the pizza masters at Liverpool’s Santa Maluco, have launched a new weekly vegan Rodizio menu. Diners pay a fixed price for unlimited pizza, and choose from a huge variety of plant based pizza base and topping options, taking the hassle out of eating out for vegans, vegetarians and health conscious foodies. Meat eaters looking to try something different are warmly welcomed and encouraged to try the exciting range of innovative Brazilian- style vegan pizzas by friendly staff members who are constantly whizz by with tasty pizza choices for guests to try. If preferred, guests can opt for an 18″ pizza of their choice from the “all you can eat” Monday offer. The home-made wood fired sweet and savoury pizzas are created from naturally vegan ingredients such as falafel, pickles and ratatouille with a host of vegan cheeses and ‘meats’ and mouth-watering salads and sides (payable extra).

The restaurant has a happy, relaxed vibe and offers an good selection of vegan wines, the Inkosi Sauvignon Blanc is absolutely delicious! There’s an impressive range of classic and rum based cocktails available as well as Champagne, bottled and draught beers, soft drinks and shakes.

Head to Santa Maluco, Castle Street, Liverpool, to try the new Rodizio menu – £10.95 before 4pm or £15.95 after 4pm.

For more details please visit santamaluco.com