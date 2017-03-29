Read a great book

When I was Invisible by Dorothy Koomson

Two eight-year old girls share the same name, Veronica Harper, and an ambition – they dream of becoming prima ballerinas. As they get older, training intensifies and they become caught up in a world they don’t understand, full of sinister secrets and lies their friendship cannot survive.

For many years the girls are estranged, living “invisible” lives. It’s a powerful story about friendship and forgiveness, fans of Dorothy Koomson’s novels will enjoy the clever twists and unexpected turns, which keep the reader enthralled to discover what happened to two little girls destined for greatness.

This book is out now in paperback priced at £7.99.