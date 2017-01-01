Your September horoscope

What do the stars have in store for you this month? From work to love, money and relationships, resident astrologer RUSSELL GRANT reveals all

Virgo (24 Aug–23 Sept)

Your year ahead…

You’ve always been keen to find ways to stay healthy. This is a perfect time of the year for you to make new long-term commitments. It won’t be hard for you to embrace a healthy lifestyle of sensible choices. Avoiding junk food and taking a brisk walk every day can boost your energy. In all aspects of your life, your efficient ways stand you in good stead and other people trust in your methods and ideas. News of an engagement or marriage will be music to your ears.

Over the months ahead, once you decide on your next goal, take it one step at a time. Slow and steady will win the race. It may be necessary to make a temporary sacrifice to undergo a transition. Don’t let this stop you from pursuing objectives that should be both spiritually and financially rewarding. Summon your courage and prepare to move in a healthier direction. Whatever choices you make, your best friend or romantic partner will give you all the support you may need. Your closest relationships will be a profound source of strength.

LIBRA (24 Sept-23 Oct)



Solo activities and a need to be alone are strongly emphasised. Working in a large group is frustrating as you feel your efforts are being undermined. You will prefer to remain in the background. This also gives you a chance to do some serious thinking. Reflecting on your past and your childhood will be a positive, soul-cleansing experience. Looking through old photo albums reminds you of people and places you had forgotten all about. You are also reminded of dreams you once had as a child.

SCORPIO (24 Oct-22 Nov)



It will take perseverance and self-control to keep your life running smoothly. At times you will have to be strict with undisciplined friends and colleagues. If you work in an office or closed-in building, getting out into the open regularly will make you feel less stressed. By the 19th you will feel a need to be free from the restraints of everyday commitments and relationship ties. Not everyone will understand you and that’s why you will choose a new fitness schedule that helps you spend more time on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (23 Nov-21 Dec)



You’re always working towards your next goal. You also like to see quick results but this shouldn’t be an excuse to go on a crash diet. You would only end up irritable and lethargic. It isn’t too late to lose weight. There are plenty sensible ways to go about it. Be sure to choose one of them. Set new long-term aims. Make a list of small steps to realising your dream and then swing into action. Achieving these smaller goals will give you a sense of motivation for the bigger project.

CAPRICORN (22 Dec-20 Jan)



An endless supply of energy will keep you on the right track as September begins. Delegate the more boring chores to other people in your team. It is good you can leave others to get on by themselves as you attend to the more challenging aspects of the work. Your intentions, around the 19th will be private ones. There are some plans you will be keeping quiet about. Allowing others to get involved would only slow you down when arguments could be tiresome. There is too much to do to break your stride.

AQUARIUS (21 Jan-19 Feb)



You won’t have to think twice about your answer when given an opportunity to travel overseas for business or pleasure. Taking a trip will be just the change of pace you need and being exposed to another culture will be liberating. If you aren’t able to enjoy a change of scenery, you might be doing a little armchair travel. Reading books and watching movies set in places you’ve always wanted to visit will be uplifting. Experiment with recipes from foreign countries.

PISCES (20 Feb-20 Mar)



Do you feel you have lost touch with your intuitive side? You could be looking in the wrong places to find answers to questions of a spiritual, mystical or religious nature. Friends and relatives will have a variety of interesting ideas and suggestions. This will only confuse you. You would benefit from taking some time away from the fray. The only way to find your own particular vision and meaning of life is to search deep within your soul. Quiet solitary nature walks will be revelatory.

ARIES (21 Mar-20 Apr)



You’re restless and in need of a channel for your excess energy. Launching a creative project will give you a new lease of life. Remember to switch off your mobile phone when attending meetings and keep your hands still to avoid knocking anything over. Mid-September is when you could be accident-prone. Listen to what is being said and you will sail through muddles with greater ease. Writing, painting or playing music will help you relax. A friend or relative will need your help as September ends and you will be glad to give it.

TAURUS (21 Apr-21 May)



Resist the urge to blame yourself when things aren’t working out as expected. Persevere and by the 10th you will have reason to be delighted with your progress. Are you getting enough sleep? A relaxed mind will respond more positively to the trials and tribulations of everyday living and you will also feel more balanced. Even if, later in the month, you aren’t getting much exercise, your busy lifestyle will keep you feeling good. The more active you are, the happier you will be.

GEMINI (22 May-21 June)



Conversations early on will provide you with solutions to stubborn problems. Some issues will need more time than anticipated and you will need to make concessions. Don’t feel as if progress isn’t being made. Look more closely and you will see you are moving forward, slowly. Your gift for the gab will come in useful when challenged by someone who is champing at the bit, demanding results – you won’t let their impatience bother you. Your strength this month is your ability to keep calm under pressure.

CANCER (22 June-23 July)



Minor health problems are easy to disregard. You feel sure the relaxation techniques you follow keep health problems at bay. That’s okay if you are sure they will go away. If you are concerned about a medical matter, talk to your doctor. They will suggest a health regimen that works for your lifestyle. A little more money will become available around the 21st and this will help make your daily life more comfortable. Cooking and gardening are both relaxing and therapeutic.

LEO (24 July–23 Aug)



The 6th is a good time to sit quietly and reflect on where you want to go. It doesn’t matter if your days aren’t action-paced or full of drama for this is an ideal time to withdraw from the mainstream and catch up on neglected work. You do need to make sure you are eating nutritious meals in order to fulfil your responsibilities. Deal promptly with health or medical problems, no matter how irrelevant they might seem. Leo rules the heart so you might also consider ways to reduce your cholesterol levels.