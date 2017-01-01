You’ve been doing a lot to help make things easier for others. Turning the focus back on yourself in June will rekindle your passion for life. A strange coincidence in July will make you realise that someone you thought you had lost is still with you, guiding you. Spending time on spiritual pursuits will keep you centred in the coming year.

Keep a watchful eye on what’s going on around you in the summer. There will be something useful to be learned in what you see, or hear. Discreet snooping might pay off handsomely, and resolving a difficult issue will ease your mind.

A sensitive and kind-hearted person will step into your life in the autumn. This will be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Involvement in political and community issues in November should be stimulating for a socially aware person such as you.

The start of 2018 will be a great time to buy or sell a piece of property. By spring, a big family project will be well underway. Accept an invitation in April to join friends at

a relaxing holiday resort. This will be a perfect opportunity to recharge your batteries.