Your June horoscope
What do the stars have in store for you this month? From work to love, money and relationships, resident astrologer RUSSELL GRANT reveals all
GEMINI (22 May-21 June)
Your year ahead…
You’ve been doing a lot to help make things easier for others. Turning the focus back on yourself in June will rekindle your passion for life. A strange coincidence in July will make you realise that someone you thought you had lost is still with you, guiding you. Spending time on spiritual pursuits will keep you centred in the coming year.
Keep a watchful eye on what’s going on around you in the summer. There will be something useful to be learned in what you see, or hear. Discreet snooping might pay off handsomely, and resolving a difficult issue will ease your mind.
A sensitive and kind-hearted person will step into your life in the autumn. This will be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Involvement in political and community issues in November should be stimulating for a socially aware person such as you.
The start of 2018 will be a great time to buy or sell a piece of property. By spring, a big family project will be well underway. Accept an invitation in April to join friends at
a relaxing holiday resort. This will be a perfect opportunity to recharge your batteries.
CANCER (22 June-23 July)
Someone will try to make a mystery out of everything. It won’t take long for you to work out their words are a gross exaggeration of the truth. You haven’t time to feed their need for attention – you have your own responsibilities. By the 20th you
will turn your nurturing instincts to yourself. Take this opportunity to schedule a spa treatment, or book a holiday. Changes occurring around the 25th will lead you to reassess your priorities.
LEO (24 July-23 Aug)
Someone who is feeling low will enjoy your sympathy, but spending too long with them could make you start feeling miserable too. Make plans around the 7th to meet up with cheerful friends. You and a partner might decide to spend the end of the month away from your usual haunts. Someone who was born in a foreign country will have a powerful effect on you around the 27th. With their encouragement, you will be exploring new ideas.
VIRGO (24 Aug-23 Sep)
A talk with your boss will bring things to light you hadn’t considered. Schedule a meeting to discuss these issues further – a brainstorming session will help blast through blocks that have held you back. If you are new to a position of power, be very careful when using your authority around the 14th and diplomatic when delegating tasks. Keep criticisms to a minimum and offer sincere praise. You could charm your way into a teaching position.
LIBRA (24 Sept-23 Oct)
You’re ready for a holiday. You may need to double your effort to finish an important assignment. If you go away without tying up loose ends, it will be hard to get your mind off matters at home. Think about getting outside assistance. You know how to prioritise jobs, so don’t make travel plans until you have finished. When social arrangements are cancelled later in the month, you might reconsider your participation in this organisation.
SCORPIO (24 Oct-22 Nov)
Money is a little tight, so avoid giving in to an expensive whim on the 5th. Around the same time, you will feel obligated to help a close neighbour. This will take time to sort out, but others will be glad of your aid. It will be hard to make a decision about a family matter. You will want to know what this may mean in the long term before giving your consent. As time passes there’ll be an increasing need to concentrate on your own happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (23 Nov-21 Dec)
Someone’s fascination with the antics of a friend or neighbour is catching. Your curiosity will be kindled and you can’t hide your interest. Laughing and gossiping with friends helps you forget problems, but don’t say anything malicious. Love is developing between colleagues and they may have you to thank for bringing them together. A younger relative is being unpredictable again. Since you can never work them out, you aren’t even going to try.
CAPRICORN (22 Dec-20 Jan)
A brainstorming session will ease anxiety in the workplace. Your ideas will fall on fertile ground, as you gain support from workmates. When you see just how keen everyone is to put the ideas into practice, your worries about how people would take to your suggestions will ease. Friends and colleagues will value your contribution to a joint effort. A dynamic partnership will fuel your creativity. Joint affairs will make significant progress.
AQUARIUS (21 Jan-19 Feb)
It’s time to move forward with a team effort. You’re the best one to make decisions for the group. If you commit to helping out, it will make good progress. Under your guidance, work will be carried out in a thorough and efficient way. Taking regular breaks is critical to your health, while nourishing soups and green salads will give you the energy necessary to complete all tasks. Travel with a friend will add a little magic to your days as June ends.
PISCES (20 Feb-20 Mar)
Settle home and family matters during the first two weeks of the month. Later, you’ll want to enjoy the chance to go out and have some fun. Don’t be surprised if you feel inspired to play music, paint a picture, or write your memoirs – finding creative freedom is just a case of changing priorities. A loved one will receive good news on the 19th, while the end of the month will be a lovely time to go out and celebrate with family and friends.
ARIES (21 Mar-20 Apr)
A bit of luck as the month begins will lift your spirits. This is the universe’s way of pushing you forward. Some home improvement ideas will follow. By the 8th you will be seized with an urge to get on with these quickly. A DIY project will enhance your enjoyment of your home. Whether it is to do with a leisure interest, exercise or your work, activities later in June will inspire your imagination. They will certainly be a welcome change from routine.
TAURUS (21 Apr-21 May)
You’ve been enjoying a feeling of closeness from a group you are involved in, but this may change when you discover someone you know from the past has asked to join. Difficulties you went through because of this person could stop you enjoying things now. Your nervousness about how they will react when they see you may hold you back. People change and there’s a chance they’re a different person. Money matters are a pleasant preoccupation later.
