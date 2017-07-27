Haven Family Holidays

Save up to an additional £50 on Haven’s best public prices – only available to Candis Club members.

Family moments, come rain or shine

Looking for a great holiday deal? Get down to the seaside and spend some fun family days together at one of Haven’s 36 coastal parks – they have space and salty air by the bucket loads!

Join in with their Nature Rockz activities or make a splash in their outdoor heated pools, or even their indoor pools on those not-so-sunny summer days. You’ll find a mixture of slides, flumes, SplashZones and toddler pools plus lots of other water based activities like pool kayaking or the underwater AquaJets.

You’ll find the perfect holiday home waiting for you at Haven – from cool caravans to Luxury Lodges, they have whole host of accommodation to suit everyone’s needs. If you want to spend your holiday getting a little closer to nature they’ve got some wonderful glamping options, and touring and camping areas that allow you to enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer without missing out on any luxuries.

