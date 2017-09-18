Cashtastic!

The biggest Bank Holiday Weekend of the year is on the horizon, so here’s how to enjoy it without breaking the aforementioned (and closed) bank…

Getting there

Train and car deals: Martin Lewis can find you a quote for breakdown cover, which takes into consideration your car, your age and whether you need home start or not – well worth checking before you venture into the unknown. Find out more here

Letting the train take the strain? You could do worse than follow in the footsteps of Dick Whittington and put your trust in a red-spotted hanky. For cheap train deals find out more here

Keeping going

Food and restaurant deals

Splash out on afternoon tea, get savings on a classy curry or simply cash in with a cheapo pizza by making the most of voucher deals. Groupon, the oldest and arguably one of the best ways to save money when eating out, still offers some great bargains. Find out more here

What to do

If you’re stuck for ideas for dinner and the Bank Holiday weekend, solve both problems at once by reaching for a pack of fish fingers. BirdsEye are offering free kids’ tickets to LEGOLAND, Chessington World of Adventures, Alton Towers and other classic days out. Find out more here

Making those memories

Jessops is offering 50 per cent off cameras in its summer sale. Pick up a compact video camera for £129 and there’s the option of a live chat if you don’t know one end of your lens from the other. Find out more here

Making a weekend of it

Hotel and B&B deals

Find yourself bewitched by the views or stranded by the sunset? You still can’t go wrong with Airbnb – I found a fabulous two bedroom apartment with a sea view in Mundesley, Norfolk, for £99 a night. Find out more here

If you’re travelling further afield and are not sure where you might end up, remember that Travelodge is offering ten per cent discounts throughout August. Find out more here

And finally, if you want to enjoy the best of British retro seaside you can’t do better than take the train to Margate and enjoy a twilight ride round the newly rescued and refurbished Dreamland amusement park. A lovingly redesigned classic – all the rides you can stomach as the sun sets for £7.49 an adult and £4.49 a child. Find out more here