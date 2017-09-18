Cashtastic!
The biggest Bank Holiday Weekend of the year is on the horizon, so here’s how to enjoy it without breaking the aforementioned (and closed) bank…
Getting there
Train and car deals: Martin Lewis can find you a quote for breakdown cover, which takes into consideration your car, your age and whether you need home start or not – well worth checking before you venture into the unknown. Find out more here
Letting the train take the strain? You could do worse than follow in the footsteps of Dick Whittington and put your trust in a red-spotted hanky. For cheap train deals find out more here
Keeping going
Food and restaurant deals
Splash out on afternoon tea, get savings on a classy curry or simply cash in with a cheapo pizza by making the most of voucher deals. Groupon, the oldest and arguably one of the best ways to save money when eating out, still offers some great bargains. Find out more here
What to do
If you’re stuck for ideas for dinner and the Bank Holiday weekend, solve both problems at once by reaching for a pack of fish fingers. BirdsEye are offering free kids’ tickets to LEGOLAND, Chessington World of Adventures, Alton Towers and other classic days out. Find out more here
Making those memories
Jessops is offering 50 per cent off cameras in its summer sale. Pick up a compact video camera for £129 and there’s the option of a live chat if you don’t know one end of your lens from the other. Find out more here
Making a weekend of it
Hotel and B&B deals
Find yourself bewitched by the views or stranded by the sunset? You still can’t go wrong with Airbnb – I found a fabulous two bedroom apartment with a sea view in Mundesley, Norfolk, for £99 a night. Find out more here
If you’re travelling further afield and are not sure where you might end up, remember that Travelodge is offering ten per cent discounts throughout August. Find out more here
And finally, if you want to enjoy the best of British retro seaside you can’t do better than take the train to Margate and enjoy a twilight ride round the newly rescued and refurbished Dreamland amusement park. A lovingly redesigned classic – all the rides you can stomach as the sun sets for £7.49 an adult and £4.49 a child. Find out more here
In my line of work I have to travel a lot, in order to meet and deal with clients. I run a small business so no one is paying for my T&E expenses. I gotta do everything myself. Last month I stayed at a hotel that costed me around £150, this is a norm for me. Then someone told me about Travelodge & Top vouchers code, it changed my life. My monthly expenses went down signficantly. Now through TVC I get amazing Travelodge discount codes, these codes help me to keep my stay costs down to just £15. And it’s not at the expense of amenities. topvoucherscode.co.uk has made it possible to enjoy hotel amenities, or more like options, such as pay for view TV with Plasma screen, zero noise, huge range of toiletries, layers of sheets and duvets. Basically I got to enjoy the £150 hotel worth comfort in just £15.
http://www.topvoucherscode.co.uk/travelodge-voucher-codes