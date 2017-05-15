WIN A GILES & POSNER BELLA PIZZA OVEN
Love pizza? Impress family and friends with fresh and tasty home-made pizzas with one of these fabulous Bella Pizza Ovens from Giles & Posner – we have five up for grabs worth £99 each. Featuring smart heating technology and a removable hot stone that absorbs any moisture to ensure crispy, restaurant-quality pizzas every time, the ovens reach up to 390 degrees, so you can cook your pizzas in just five minutes. With variable temperature settings for different styles of pizza, each prize also includes a ‘Make Your Own Dough’ guide and delicious pizza recipes to get you started. With a pizza cutter and aluminium pizza paddles, you’ll soon be serving professional pizzas with the home-made touch. Don’t forget our invitation! Available from Amazon or gilesandposner.com.
For your chance to win, answer the following question:
This competition is only available to Candis members. Members – please log in at the top of the screen to enter this competition. Non members – click here for more information on becoming a Candis member.
This competition is only open to Candis members that subscribe to the magazine. Competition closes on 30/06/2017.
Love a pizza, this would get a serious workout in my house.
Great prize
Great for the kitchen!
Yay!! Pizza away we love pizza’s