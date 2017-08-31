The Candis Reader Recipe Challenge

We know that food is a huge part of your lives – it’s how you bond with family, relax after a hard day at work and is part of your weekend activities. We

also know from the feedback we get how many of you love the recipes we devise, rigorously test and photograph every month. And we are aware that there are keen bakers, cool chefs and family meal supremos among you – and that you deserve recognition for your creative labours. Which is why we are launching The Candis Reader Recipe Challenge, to not only find but shine the spotlight on the best reader recipes out there.

What we’re looking for

A recipe that not only looks good but tastes great – and has always won you lots of compliments. It could be a special cake recipe, a meal you made for your other half many years ago that has become a firm favourite, or even a classic family dish your kids beg for. Perhaps it’s a go-to soup or feel-good recipe you always make when you feel poorly, or need a boost – or the most indulgent pud ever. Whatever your signature dish, write in to let us know about it.

How to enter

Go to candis.co.uk/recipecomp and fill in the online form

We will want you to…

Upload your recipe

Upload a photo of yourself

50 words explaining why this recipe is special to you

Your contact details and a bit about who you are

If you can’t get online, you can send the same information by post to the address on page 123

Closing date: 31 August 2017

Fabulous prizes worth over £250

Five winners will get 48-piece Tattershall cutlery set by Stellar worth £154 and £100 worth of supermarket vouchers of their choice.