WIN a Women’s Electric Hybrid Bike worth £2,400

E-bikes offer the perfect solution for people travelling with cargo or a longer commute to work when they don’t want to start the day all hot and bothered. They are also a wise investment if you’re recovering from an injury or not quite as young as you once were – the added boost of a motor could be just what you need to get you out and about with confidence.

We’ve teamed up with Electra, a leading innovative independent bike brand, to be able to give away the new Loft Go! 8i. Beautifully designed, this lightweight and attractive e-bike, in aqua, has colour-matched fenders, front and rear lighting and heavy-duty racks to carry your belongings for a comfortable, safe ride in all conditions. With an eight-speed internal gear hub and four levels of support from Eco to Turbo mode, the Bosch Active System gives you the power to cycle uphill with ease. The upright riding position ensures maximum comfort and control for the cyclist and the 700c Schwalbe Fat Frank puncture-resistant tyres give a smooth ride over potholes and uneven ground, while hydraulic disc brakes will ensure you stop effectively. Fancy the ride of your life? Enter our competition today to be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize!

For more details and to view the entire range, visit electrabike.com

For your chance to win, answer the following question:





This competition is only available to Candis members. Members – please log in at the top of the screen to enter this competition. Non members – click here for more information on becoming a Candis member.