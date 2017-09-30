Win a stay at Formby Hall

Set in almost 200 acres of parkland, Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa is the perfect place for a pampering get-away-from-it-all break. Thanks to a multi-million-pound makeover, this luxurious hotel is one of the most attractive resorts in the north of England. We’ve a fabulous break for two at this four-star location up for grabs, worth £950, to include one night’s accommodation in one of the hotel’s stunning new deluxe loft rooms with a chilled bottle of Prosecco waiting for you on arrival. You and your guest can enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail before a delicious three-course dinner in the modern yet welcoming L37 Restaurant & Grill, as well as a tasty full English or continental breakfast the next day. The prize also includes two-hours access to the hotel’s thermal suite and relaxation areas plus unlimited access to the leisure suite with its fabulous Himalayan salt sauna, essence-infused Laconium cabin, experience showers and ice fountain.

In addition, each guest will also receive an ESPA Lift and Firm Facial and a Formby Hall

Spa signature Back, Face and Scalp hot stone treatment. The use of bathrobes and slippers are also included during your spa visit as well as a 20% off Gift Voucher to spend on ESPA products during your stay. Formby Hall’s reputation is all about rest and relaxation, so alongside its pro-standard golf courses, there’s no better place to unwind and enjoy valuable me time than in the newly improved luxury spa. To find out more go to formbyhallgolfresort.co.uk

