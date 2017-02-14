WIN FAMILY PASSES TO GERONIMO FESTIVAL

Fancy a great day out with the family? The Geronimo Festival is the largest children’s festival in the UK and takes place at Arley Hall in Cheshire, 27-29 May. You can even make a long weekend of it this year with the addition of glamping and camping. The theme is Princesses, Knights and Dragons, so don your finest costumes to get into the spirit of this magical event where there’s something for everyone! The line-up includes kid’s TV royalty Justin Fletcher as well as Mr Bloom. Popular pirate duo Swashbuckle will also be at the show. There’s also a Pony Grand National, circus and jousting shows, Bubble Man, a Victorian funfair, live music and so much more! For full details of what’s on over the three days head to geronimofest.com.

We’ve five family passes up for grabs (two adults, two children – under twos go free). Passes are worth approximately £100 and entitle families to a day’s entry** to Geronimo Festival on Saturday 27 May.

This competition is only available to Candis members. Members – please log in at the top of the screen to enter this competition. Non members – click here for more information on becoming a Candis member.

This competition is only open to Candis members that subscribe to the magazine. Competition closes on 31/03/2017.