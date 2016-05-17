WIN AIRBOURNE SHOW VIP TICKETS AND A LUXURY OVERNIGHT STAY IN EASTBOURNE
Eastbourne’s award-winning international airshow, Airbourne, returns from 11-14 August and we’re delighted to offer readers the chance to win one of two prize packages worth £525 each. Lucky winners plus a guest could be watching the high-flying aircraft displays
from the comfort of the Aviator Club on Sunday 14 August. The top class, seafront-facing hospitality venue provides uninterrupted views of the aerial display. The luxury experience will be made complete with a delectable three-course summer lunch, Champagne and canapés, refreshments, a souvenir programme and a firework finale watched from Eastbourne’s beach. To top it all off, winners will spend a night in a seaview room at Eastbourne’s Grand Hotel, the UK’s only five-star seaside hotel, with a delicious breakfast included. Visit visiteastbourne.com
The best show in aviation circles, would be fantastic to experience the sights & sounds of such wonderful aircraft and in such luxury. A dream come true for myself and my air show touring fiancé
I love visiting aviation museums but have never been to an air show or Eastbourne, would be a treat after my volunteering the week before
international airshow tickets
Fabulous prize
Lovely prize
Would love to win
Great prize, thank you!
Hope to win!
My wife and I have just celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary and to win a prize like this would be a perfect way to celebrate our years together. My fingers are tightly crossed.
Beautiful!
Great prize
na
Great prize.
I’d love to stay here!
My husband is a plane nut so he`d just love this and as my best friend lives in Eastbourne it would be a welcome chance to meet up with her too.
Ooh what a prize lovely break!!
How lovely, heres hoping for a warm summer.x
Would love this prize.
competition entry
I haven’t been to Eastbourne since the early seventies, it would be great to win this prize & take my sister back to the place she did her teacher training.
My husband is fanatical about aircraft. This would make a great birthday present!
my parents would take us to Eastbourne when we were kids great memories would love this prize to show my own children what a great place it is
I’d love to win this fantastic prize
love to win this great prize,thank you.
Great prize
Hope I win
Oooh hubby is a serious plane-nerd…this would be the best gift he could ever have! And if hubby is happy, so am I!
Sounds great. I’ve never been to Eastbourne and Airbourne would be an added bonus
xx
great, wonderful Eastbourne & fireworks wow !!!
win
great prize good luck everyone
I’d love to win this and experience the luxury of The Grand
n/a
What a great way to see Eastbourne for the first time. Thanks for the chance to win this prize.
sounds like a nice place never been there
A brilliant prize, I’ve never been to Eastbourne, it looks fab! My son loves planes, it would be great to take him if I win!
What a lovely break that would be !!…Fingers crossed…
Super Smashing Great
wedding anniversary coming up, ideal venue
Such a lovely break!
Fantastic giveaway
fab prize xx
I,d love to win this .it would be a lovely surprise for my husband
Will be a great weekend for somebody.
Nice prize 🙂
Never being to Eastbourne, never being to a air show;
This prize would change all that and I would be delighted to go.
What a lovely break to offer!
Fantastic prize
great prize
Lovely prize
Would really love to experience this in fabulous Eastbourne.
Would love to win this prize more for my son than myself as hes in remission from cancer and loves going to airshows,
Heres hopeing.
Would love to win this fantastic prize and would be a perfect 25th wedding Anniversary present!!
Fab prize! 🙂
My husband is a great fan of aeroplanes he would love this prize
wow! a wonderful prize!
I wish I new what the question was.
A good prize though.
would love this as in my family everyone is plane mad!
Great prize
would love to win this amazing prize please!
My husband would love this – just the tonic he needs after his recent illness.
would love to go-great
Great prize
What an amazing treat
I’d be soo excited and make memories to last a lifetime
Going to be spectacular
WOULD LOVE TO WIN THIS PRIZE FOR MY PLANE HUSBAND AND I
Wonderful prize!
This most certainly a needy not a wanty 🙂
Great prize.
Yes please.
Love to win this.
Lovely prize
Love to win this.
Great prize, thanks for the chance to win.
WOW, WHAT A REAL TREAT. FANTASTIC PRIZE.
Would certainly be my flight of fancy.
Please make me a winner X
I would love to win this super prize#giveaway#win#thanks for the opportunity
Great prize
Fabulous prize. I’d love this x
Great prize, thanks for the chance to win.
Would love to win this prize
would love to go to Airbourne, thank you!
nice prize
Love Eastbourne especially when the airshow is on
What a nice prize.
yes please this would be fantastic to win
This would be AMAZING
Oooh I have never been.. Sounds really exciting! Love to win thank you.
sounds awesome
Although we do not live far from Eastbourne a great view of the displays would be a change from being in the middle of the crowds and the dinner and hotel stay just makes it complete
Sounds smashing!
Now winning this would make fathers day a very special one indeed – hubby loves airshows! – Got the binoculars, folding chairs – the lot! The geek! haha
Would love to go sounds like a fantastic day
This would be fantastic. I’m a big aviation fan.
awesome prize
What a fabulous prize, my husband is ex RAF and this would make an excellent surprise for him.
Would love to win!
Wow, this is bucket list material!
Great prize! Would be fantastic to win.
I love Eastbourne and would love the chance to attend the Airshow.
I would love to go to this with my plane mad son who loves the Red Arrows.
Aerial view from your hotel window, sounds like a perfect prize.
Fabulous prize. Have never been so would be a great treat.
This would be such a special treat for my wonderful husband who loves air displays but doesn’t always get to attend.
Such Indulgence – Yes Please1
It would be great to go to this event never been.
Nice
This would be amazing love watching the air shows
love to win this, fab comp
Looks wonderful and we’ve never been to an air show! Would be so lucky to win this!!
Chocks away, I am already packed. My commiserations to you all !
How I would love to win this prize for my Dad as it’s his special 85th Birthday in August, and he has always visited the local Air Shows in the past at Cosford. I’m keeping everything crossed for him 🙂
It would be wonderful to watch the airshow at Eastbourne. Lovely seaside resort and fabulous airshow
it has been years since we have been to an airshow, definitely on my hubbies to do list.
THIS PRIZE SOUNDS WONDERFUL!
This would be a fantastic treat for me and hubby
Fab prize of an airshow and with a fab stay could not be better x
Would love to win this,my best friend lives in Eastbourne would the perfect excuse to visit her again
yes please!
Ok Yar, I would love to win this and surprise the husband. What a fantastic prize. Jolly Jeepers
my hopes are AIRBOURNE====
I would love to win so I could treat my fiancé as he loves airshows.
Fantastic
This would be awesome, Eastbourne is Hubby and my favourite place to stay as we love hiking from there to Seaford. This would be our perfect place to revisit.
Great prize would love to win!
Fabulous prize