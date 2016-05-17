international airshow tickets

WIN AIRBOURNE SHOW VIP TICKETS AND A LUXURY OVERNIGHT STAY IN EASTBOURNE

Eastbourne’s award-winning international airshow, Airbourne, returns from 11-14 August and we’re delighted to offer readers the chance to win one of two prize packages worth £525 each. Lucky winners plus a guest could be watching the high-flying aircraft displays

from the comfort of the Aviator Club on Sunday 14 August. The top class, seafront-facing hospitality venue provides uninterrupted views of the aerial display. The luxury experience will be made complete with a delectable three-course summer lunch, Champagne and canapés, refreshments, a souvenir programme and a firework finale watched from Eastbourne’s beach. To top it all off, winners will spend a night in a seaview room at Eastbourne’s Grand Hotel, the UK’s only five-star seaside hotel, with a delicious breakfast included. Visit visiteastbourne.com

For your chance to win, answer the following question: