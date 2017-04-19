WIN A FABULOUS LONDON BREAK AT THE STRAND PALACE HOTEL!
One lucky reader will win a fabulous two-night break in the heart of London’s West End worth over £900. This fantastic hotel stay includes afternoon tea on day one, a three-course dinner on day two and breakfast each morning.
The Strand Palace Hotel is within walking distance of Covent Garden, Trafalgar Square, The National Portrait Gallery and a host of theatres including the Royal Opera House, perfect for those looking to indulge in the capital’s cultural scene.
Your prize includes a stay in one of the hotel’s contemporary Executive Rooms with free Wi-Fi, fluffy bathrobe and slippers, as well as a Nespresso machine to perk you up after a day spent sightseeing and shopping! On arrival, you and your guest will enjoy Gin and Tea for two in the hotel’s cocktail bar, The Gin Palace – a traditional afternoon tea with a twist. On night two, you will head to the hotel’s Carvery & Grill for a fantastic three-course dinner that includes classic British favourites.
As part of this fabulous prize, you and your guest will also receive a delicious breakfast from a wide selection each morning. Enter today to be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize.
For your chance to win, answer the following question:
This would be a wonderful gift to win as my husband and I have our 30th wedding anniversary soon
I would love to win this fabulous prize, as my wife & I are are a newly wed couple & we never had a honeymoon because we couldn’t afford it.
I stayed in the Strand Palace Hotel in 1984 whilst in London for an interview. It would be delightful to return to visit with my husband.
Hi this would be nice to take my daughter who does a lot for me
A wonderful treat and this would be great for our 10th wedding annivesary!
Be a great break after the year we’ve had.
Just to relax would be wonderful and have time for just “us”
This would be a wonderful gift to win for my lovely husband as a late 60th birthday present!
Would be lovely to win this break for me and my sister in law. Lots going on this year!!!
Great chance to see the capital
We had our honeymoon at the Strand Palace hotel in 1969. I would love to go back there.
Would so love is!!! We booked our honeymoon there in 1969 but had to cancel as we couldn’t afford it !!!