Win a luxury spa break for someone deserving
This is a fabulous prize worth £1,000
We’ve always appreciated how wonderful our readers are so we’ve teamed up with QHotels, the four-star luxury hotel group, to give you the chance to nominate someone you think should win this amazing spa break worth £1,000. Would you like to thank a friend who has been there for you through thick and thin? Do you know someone who’s gone through a difficult period and would appreciate this opportunity to relax and recover? Or maybe a family member, carer or someone you work with is an angel in disguise. Write in and nominate them for this two-night spa break including dinner, bed and breakfast for two, an upgraded room with a hamper of ESPA products, a blissful spa day complete with 85 minutes’-worth of treatments each and a delicious breakfast each morning at their choice of QHotels’ 26 individually designed spa hotels* in the UK.
With many QHotels located in the beautiful countryside but within easy reach of city centres, you and your guest will have the chance to enjoy breathtaking views and the best of service while dining in the restaurant and relaxing in the hotel spa. And of course get ready for some serious pampering! Your choice of hotel has all your needs covered. During the break, you will have access to the health club facilities including (dependent upon your chosen spa) a swimming pool, whirlpool, gym, sauna, steam room, heated loungers plus experience showers. You will also each be treated to two luxurious ESPA treatments from QHotels’ highly trained therapists.
For more information, and to find your nearest spa, visit qhotels.co.uk/spas.
Prize is subject to terms and conditions detailed below:
Prize must be taken within 6 months of win
There is no cash alternative and prize is non transferable
Hotel choice excludes The Spa at the Midland, Manchester
Stays are subject to availability
To nominate someone you think should win this amazing spa break fill in and submit the form below:
This competition is only available to Candis members. Members – please log in at the top of the screen to enter this competition. Non members – click here for more information on becoming a Candis member.
My Occupational Therapist (and friend) deserves to win this spa break. She puts up with so much in her job role and gets very little thanks for it. She is amazing and always has a smile on her face, ready to help people when she has issues of her own. There is no one more hardworking and deserving of this break.
Omg I’d love to share this prize with my lovely sister.
My Mum – Jean Johnson
Since my wife passed away my youngest step daughter has been a tower of strength for me
I would like to nominate my husband. Since I became disabled in 2011 he has held down a full time job, cared for me when necessary, done all the housework and stepped up and cared for my son.
He has done all this whilst suffering from depression and he has never moaned or complained. He is such a loving husband and really deserves some pampering.
my husband
My wife deserves a spa break. She needs to relax because she always says she feels like a teepee and a wigwam. She’s two tents!
I wish to nominate my son Adrian and his wife. When my husband died Adrian, with the help of other family members, found out that the house I bought had many problems and he virtually had to rebuild it, walls, ceilings and floors.He was truly amazing and now he is building his own business back up again. He has health problems himself since an accident in Thailand and really needs a lovely break for the two of them!
My wife Helen Cheyne, married 35 years but she has cared for me and my disability for the last 26 years and deserves a special treat that i could never have enough money to treat her to a prize like this
My husband Paul, he is my rock and I adore him, even after 34yrs!
My wife of 36 years. She has had to put up with me for all of that time. She deserves a medal!
my friend tricia shes a fantastic mum whos been through numerous health problems and the loss of ther mother
i would love to treat my mum
For my mum who is getting frail and supported our family all her life.