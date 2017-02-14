WIN STYLISH BARWARE FROM OXO
Creating the perfect cocktail takes practice, patience and the right tools for the job! OXO’s designers have been shaking things up with an exciting new range of barware, which combines great design with practicality. We’ve teamed up with OXO to give away three complete sets of barware with everything a budding mixologist needs to make an impressive cocktail, worth £203 each. Each set includes a three-piece ice bucket and a vertical lever corkscrew with die-cast zinc handle and non-slip grip for extra leverage. There’s also a spinning bar spoon, a steel citrus juicer and a vacuum wine preserver with two stoppers. To complete the set is a professional press and pour cocktail shaker, steel corkpull, angled jigger and ice tongs.
The collection is made from brushed steel for a clean and contemporary look that
will complement any kitchen. For stockists visit oxouk.com.
This competition is only available to Candis members. Members – please log in at the top of the screen to enter this competition. Non members – click here for more information on becoming a Candis member.
This competition is only open to Candis members that subscribe to the magazine. Competition closes on 31/03/2017.
