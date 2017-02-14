Creating the perfect cocktail takes practice, patience and the right tools for the job! OXO’s designers have been shaking things up with an exciting new range of barware, which combines great design with practicality. We’ve teamed up with OXO to give away three complete sets of barware with everything a budding mixologist needs to make an impressive cocktail, worth £203 each. Each set includes a three-piece ice bucket and a vertical lever corkscrew with die-cast zinc handle and non-slip grip for extra leverage. There’s also a spinning bar spoon, a steel citrus juicer and a vacuum wine preserver with two stoppers. To complete the set is a professional press and pour cocktail shaker, steel corkpull, angled jigger and ice tongs.

The collection is made from brushed steel for a clean and contemporary look that

will complement any kitchen. For stockists visit oxouk.com.