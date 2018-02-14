WIN A SALTER NUTRIVORTEX BLENDER
One of three powerful high-performing blenders worth £149.99 each
Spring is a great time to focus on enhancing your lifestyle and making life that little bit easier, which is why we’ve teamed up with Salter to offer readers the chance to win one of three powerful, high-performing blenders, worth £149.99 each. The NutriVortex helps you to achieve your five a day by blitzing fruit and vegetables and crushing ice to create smoothies that enrich your daily diet. The signature ‘Storm Cups’ benefit from unique vortex technology, creating a downward inner and upward outer flow for a speedier drink. The ability to juice entire fruits means you don’t waste time preparing your smoothies – simply select your favourite ingredients, place them into one of the Storm Cups and begin your vortex adventure! With 50 recipes to get you started, your journey to a healthy lifestyle is one step closer. Available from Amazon. For details, visit saltercookshop.com
For your chance to win, answer the following question:
This competition is only open to Candis members that subscribe to the magazine. Competition closes on 31/03/2018.
Love it!
I so wanted to pick the ‘cement mixer’ option lol
Why is the competition closed.mive only just received my magazine
Hi Susan, our apologies you should now be able to enter the competition.
I had a retina repaired last month is that why I can’t see the question ?
Hi Samantha, the question should appear provided you are logged in as a Candis member. Please let me know if you have any difficulties and one of the team can enter you for the competition. Many thanks, Rachel.
My smoothies are likely to be at least 20% proof, so I suppose the answer should be ‘cocktail shaker’!
A blender would be great as mine has just given up the ghost. The competition came at the right time for me. I’ll keep my fingers crossed.
Hi.The grand Kids would love it.
Sorry, but I cannot see the questions to any of the competitions. I am logged in.
Hi Patricia – I have checked and you are not logged on to our website, which is why you can’t see the questions. If you have forgotten your password, please email us to request this customer@candis.co.uk
Kindest regards, Carla.
It will save wasting fruit and veg
I would love this new Nutrivortex to start me on a healthier lifestyle especially that we are soon coming into Spring, but not much sign of it yet