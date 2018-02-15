WIN A Luxury Break for Two!
Prize worth up to £600
Known affectionately as The White Palace, The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne is the perfect place to escape for a luxurious seaside break. The five-star Victorian hotel sits on the seafront, commanding stunning views of the Sussex coastline from Eas tbourne Pier to the dramatic cliffs of Beachy Head. We have an overnight stay for two worth up to £600 up for grabs! You’ll be in a luxury suite and treated to a three-course dinner, a bottle of house wine and a hearty full English breakfast in the morning. A warm welcome awaits at The Grand, which sets the standard for classic elegance and faultless customer service. The hotel offers guests a choice of two restaurants: a vibrant cocktail bar, relaxing health club facilities and both an indoor and outdoor swimming pool. The town has a thriving arts and culture scene with renowned galleries and theatres and there’s a wealth of walks across the South Downs as well as along the seafront. The town has a packed programme of events and festivals taking place throughout the year to help you make the most of your break. For details of the hotel visit grandeastbourne.com
To enter please answer the following question:
This competition is only available to Candis members. Members – please log in at the top of the screen to enter this competition. Non members – click here for more information on becoming a Candis member.
This competition is only open to Candis members that subscribe to the magazine. Competition closes on 31/03/2018.
Keep it simple keep it sweet, we’d like win this treat.
Thank you for your comment Mrs Jones i am sorry that you cannot see the question. I have just spoken with Mr Jones and i have entered you into the two competitions.
I will look into why you cannot see the question and get this resolved as soon as i can. Kind Regards
Never been to Eastbourne!
What a treat x
I really need a break 🙂
love a break after the cold weather this month
Would be such a treat following a family bereavment
Haven’t been to Eastbourne since my sister went to teacher training college there.I would love to take her back there for a break.
Sun Sea and peace and quiet
WOW????
This would be a really lovely treat
What a wonderful place to stay
Such a lovely treat for the winner.
A superb treat to put a spring in your step as the winter ends
We love Eastbourne we were there 6 years ago & would love to stay there again please !
Would be a lovely treat for my husband and I as it’s our 25th Wedding Anniversary in March.
Would like to treat my sister who is sweet 60 on 4 March!!!
I would love to take my husband away for our 40th Wedding Anniversary.
Would be lovely to be “beside the seaside”
Winning this break will be a good way to forget the 4ft snow drifts blocking all roads in/out of our village
This would be a wonderful treat!