Africa Alive!

Explore the sights and sounds of Africa and discover lions, giraffes, rhinos, cheetahs, hunting dogs and many more animals and birds from the African continent.

The spectacular centrepiece of Africa Alive!, our “Plains of Africa” paddock, is the perfect place to spot 5 species of African savannah animals, including our graceful giraffe and heavyweight rhinos.

Enjoy a bird’s eye view of our magnificent lions from “Lookout Lodge”, and visit “Lemur Encounters”, which gives you the chance to get incredibly close to our ring-tailed lemurs as you walk through their enclosure! Bird lovers can also enjoy spotting native species from our new “Wader’s Lake Boardwalk”.

Discover some amazing facts about our animals during our exciting feeding talks and seasonal Bird of Prey displays. Climb aboard the free Safari Roadtrain for an entertaining journey around the Park. Look, learn and play in our fun-packed Discovery Centre and meet some of our smaller residents at the animal encounter sessions.

The park offers a great outdoor adventure play area, as well as restaurants, free car parking, disabled facilities and a gift shop where you can find souvenirs and gifts for everyone – including yourself!

Open daily at 9.30am all year, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day. For admission prices and closing times please check africa-alive.co.uk or telephone: 01502 740291. Africa Alive!, Kessingland, Lowestoft, NR33 7TF

