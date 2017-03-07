Enjoy 15% off Go Ape

This benefit is only available to Candis Club members. If you are already a member please login at the top of the screen to access this benefit. If you are not a member please subscribe. Enjoy 15% off Go Ape

Award-winning outdoor adventure activities for all the family. Set within beautiful forests, families and friends of all ages can unleash their inner Ape on our Tree Top Adventure and Tree Top Junior or explore the forest floor on our epic all-terrain Segways. It’s a day out like no other. We think everyone has the Go Ape spirit just waiting to be unleashed! There’s no greater rush than the great outdoors, so whether your tribe is a stag do, birthday party, corporate event or simply a day out with the kids, we make our courses as fun and as accessible as possible.

Swinging through the canopy, wiping out at the bottom of zip wires and going on an adventure brings the family together like nothing else we’ve ever seen. It really does.

It’s for anyone who likes to live life adventurously – you don’t have to be a seasoned explorer to enjoy a Go Ape experience!

*Offer valid on TTA only until 30/11/2017 at all Go Ape locations, excludes Saturdays, bank holidays, Corporate Events and gift vouchers. Discounts must be entered at the time of booking. Participation and supervision ratios apply- please see our website for more information.