

For an awesome family day out this year visit the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort for the ultimate world of LEGO® adventure! Whether you are earning your very first driving licence behind the wheel of a LEGO car at the LEGO City Driving School, helping the LEGO City Coastguard HQ in your own LEGO boat, riding a fearsome Dragon through a medieval castle or discovering the lost metropolis of Atlantis in a Submarine – The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort has something for everyone! Ticket Prices Ticket Type Gate Price Discount You Pay 1 Day Adult £52.80 35% £34.32 1 Day Child £48.60 35% £31.59 2 Day Adult £67.40 45% £37.59 2 Day Child £57.80 44% £37.59

*Saving based on individual walk up admission price. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, is subject to availability and tickets must be booked at least 24 hours in advance of visit. All prices are dependent on the date of visit, prices and opening dates are subject to change without notice. Calls cost 5 pence per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. Proof of Candis membership may be requested, please take your Candis Membership Card with you. Two day tickets must be used on consecutive days.

Valid until 31/10/2017