Save up to 33% at Alton Towers Hotel, Alton Towers Splash Landings Hotel & Enchanted Village Woodland Lodges

This benefit is only available to Candis Club members. If you are already a member please login at the top of the screen to access this benefit. If you are not a member please subscribe.

The Alton Towers Hotels!

Enjoy a short break like no other at either of the Alton Towers hotels situated just a stone’s throw away from the Theme Park. Discover the fun and quirky features of the Alton Towers Hotel, based around the travels of the incredible explorer Sir Algenon. Wake up in the amazing explorer rooms ready to start your next adventure.

Over in Splash Landings, the sun shines every day in the crazy Caribbean themed hotel. After a busy day relax in Ma Garrita’s bar, with superb views overlooking the Waterpark and fabulous entertainment into the evening. Splash Landings Hotel offers the perfect Caribbean getaway without stepping onto a plane!

Alton Towers Hotel

One night stay in a standard double or family room for two people. Rooms will accommodate 4 people and an additional £18.00 per adult and £12 per child can be paid for each additional person staying.

Standard Rate Corporate Price Saving up to* Standard Room £188.00 per night £125.00 per night £63.00 / 33%

Alton Towers Splash Landings Hotel

One night stay in a standard double or family room for two people. Rooms will accommodate 4 people and an additional £15.00 per adult and £10 per child can be paid for each additional person staying.

Standard Rate Corporate Price Saving up to* Standard Room £128.00 per night £85.00 per night £43.00 / 33%

*The Alton Towers Hotels Offer, is subject to change without warning and is only applicable to leisure bookings by Candis Members. Rate includes bed and breakfast for 2 people – additional people can stay (to a maximum of 4 people in total) at an additional cost detailed above for each hotel. Subject to availability, exclusions apply, not valid during Bank Holidays, standard UK school holiday dates and Special Events dates. Maximum booking of 2 rooms per Candis Member at any one time. Calls to 0871 numbers are charged at 13 pence per minute plus network extras.

Valid until 31 December 2016