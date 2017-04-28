It’s National Stationery Week!

To celebrate National Stationery Week and World Stationery Day, the annual campaign to celebrate everything in your pencil case and the importance of handwriting is giving away one £150 stationery bundle to a stationery addict.

From notebooks to pens, rulers to eraser, scissors to sharpeners, National Stationery Week celebrates everything stationery as well as the Seven Days of Stationery, a selection of themed days that span across the whole campaign and give everybody a chance to celebrate the Week.

The yearly event also proves that ‘Writing matters’ encouraging people young and old to keep putting pen to paper and continue to handwrite notes, stories, songs and letters.

Prizes comes from National Stationery Week sponsors Nu: Notebooks and Sheaffer as well as the seven partners that the campaign currently boasts throughout the world.

Enter today to be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize.

*Bundle may vary from items pictured.

This giveaway is only available to registered users. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway. If you are not a registered then please click here.

Giveaway closes for entry on 05/05/2017