Win £300 of Sainsbury’s vouchers with JUST MILK
Milk is one of nature’s superfoods; with just one 200ml glass of semi-skimmed JUST MILK providing a child with over half of their daily calcium requirements. But we’re not just choosing between skimmed and full fat anymore; we’re also choosing between fresh and UHT. But do you really know the difference? Watch the video below to find out more:
The truth is: there’s little difference between UHT and pasteurised milk – both are heat-treated to kill bacteria and improve shelf life. The temperature and duration of treatment is the only part of the process that sets JUST MILK apart from your average “fresh” milk bottle; but it’s much longer shelf life means that it can be transported and stored at room temperature. This lowers its carbon footprint, which is kinder to the planet.
And, because it’s JUST MILK, there are no additives or preservatives; just great taste, and nutrients that keep bones and teeth strong, and form part of a healthy, balanced diet! You can find JUST MILK at your local Sainsbury’s or online at: www.sainsburys.co.uk
To give you the chance to try JUST MILK for free, we’re giving away Sainsbury’s vouchers worth £300.Enter our giveaway today to be in with a chance of winning!
This giveaway closes for entry on 18/12/2015
Merry xmas.
yes please great for things for Christmas.
THIS WOULD HELP WITH THE CHRISTMAS CATERING!
THEIR NAME ON THE LABEL MEANS VALUE ON THE TABLE
This would be a great prize just in time for Christmas!
done
Very welcome at Christmas time.
Perfect for Xmas
Fantastic opportunity to lighten the load for Christmas and New Year
Fantastic xx
Yes please lovely for Christmas x
Oh wow! Fingers tightly crossed, would be an amazing help over Christmas with our 3 greedy children. Merry Christmas Everyone x
Great prize to get lovely food
MERRY CHRISTMAS & A HAPPIER NEW YEAR !
Thanks for the amazing chance to win a superb prize guys, you are stars xxx
What a great competition. Just milk sounds like an honest and healthy product, will definitely give it a try.