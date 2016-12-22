A Festive Pamper Gift Set

Baylis & Harding’s iconic Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit fragrance is a subtle yet spicy fusion of soothing jasmine and orange blossom, behind zesty top notes of sweet mandarin, grapefruit and lemon. This luxury gift set contains a 300ml Body Wash, 300ml Shower Creme, 300ml Bath Milk, 150g Soap, 130ml Hand & Body Lotion, 100g Bath Soak Crystals and EVA Body Polisher. We’ve two sets up for grabs worth £25 each. The perfect pampering treat to rejuvenate yourself or a loved one in a new year after the Christmas festivities! Enter by Tuesday 3rd January to be in with a chance of winning a luxury gift set.

Giveaway closes for entry on 03/01/2017