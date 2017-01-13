Save the date for Aldi’s Baby & Toddler SpecialBuys!

It’s Aldi’s first Specialbuys event of the year and they are showcasing their Mamia Baby and Toddler range just in time for your New Year stock up. Stores across the UK will be hosting the event (and selected ranges will be available online at aldi.co.uk), where parents can purchase their great value childcare essentials at unbeatable prices. The Baby and Toddler event will have everything from play pens and junior toothbrushes to nappies and Aldi’s award winning baby wipes, voted by parents in the Loved by Parents Awards 2016.

We’ve one £50 voucher up for grabs to spend in-store – The Baby & Toddler Specialbuys products will be available in Aldi stores across the nation, while stocks last. Make sure you are the first to visit your local store so you don’t miss any great quality deals!

Enter by 20th January to be in with a chance of winning this great prize.

Giveaway closes for entry on 20/01/2017