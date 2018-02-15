Candis

Anyone for yoga?

Yoga activewear is essential to allow freedom of movement and MAGIC Bodyfashion has a comprehensive range which includes this super-comfortable top and pant combination. Made from ultra-soft fabrics that allow you to bend and move without constriction (magicbodyfashion.com). Available in sizes 8-16, we have three sets of luxury yogawear worth £50 each to give away. The seamless construction offers even more comfort, so you can be assured that your downward dog doesn’t lead to you being down in the mouth!

Enter now for your chance to win!


16 Responses to Anyone for yoga?

  1. February 15, 2018 at 9:39 am
    Anne says:

    Ive just started yoga, im not too sure about it at the moment! If i won this it would definitely encourage me to go 🙂

  2. February 15, 2018 at 11:39 am
    Maria says:

    I’ve just started yoga again after a long time off. So some new clothing would give me a boost. Namaste Day 🙂

  3. February 15, 2018 at 3:00 pm
    Michaela says:

    can’t do yoga in a toga ! i’m begging for leggings

  4. February 15, 2018 at 3:18 pm
    Susan Flynn says:

    I’ve started going to the gym three months ago, a gym hater all my life. I had no choice was losing muscle strength so had to go. My body shape has completely changed and got my strength back too!

  5. February 15, 2018 at 3:57 pm
    Lynn S says:

    My daughter has just started yoga classes and says everyone is in trendy gear. This would be a great gift for her to encourage her to keep going.

  6. February 16, 2018 at 5:03 pm
    Margaret says:

    I’m really getting into yoga now after finally plucking up the courage to go!

  7. February 17, 2018 at 11:05 pm
    claire says:

    just about to hit the big 50 and just to started yoga to keep me in shape as I head into my next decade and beyond – better late than never ! They look great too 🙂

  8. February 18, 2018 at 6:04 pm
    Val says:

    My gym clothes could really do with an update

  9. February 19, 2018 at 6:35 pm
    Fiona Shepherd says:

    great

  10. February 21, 2018 at 4:29 pm
    Carol Smith says:

    My sister is the active one . A prize just great for her!

  11. February 26, 2018 at 7:54 am
    Sylvia Strawford says:

    Let the body go free when doing Yoga/Pilates. Excellant forms of exercise for the mature person.

  12. February 27, 2018 at 12:56 pm
    Colette Lane says:

    After nearly a year break i am now back and enjoying a weekly pilates class. The class is so good i have even signed my husband up.

  13. March 1, 2018 at 2:54 pm
    Jane says:

    Been doing yoga for 3 years now would be lovely to get a new comfortable outfit

  14. March 1, 2018 at 5:06 pm
    Frances says:

    I plan to start yoga early April, I have no idea what the dress code is, I would just love the proper outfit

  15. March 3, 2018 at 3:25 pm
    Sandra Hutcheon says:

    I love my weekly yoga which my NHS employer provides free for a limited number of employees, though I cannot always get a ticket as it is so popular. Sadly I am low paid and cannot afford to pay for regular classes but it would be great to win this outfit as I have to wear my old running T-shirts and leggings.

  16. March 7, 2018 at 5:07 pm
    June Holroyd says:

    My lovely granddaughter would love this gift.

