APRIL WISH LIST
Got a birthday or thank you present to buy? We’ve found the loveliest gift ideas out this month to give you inspiration. Even better, why not enter now!
Talking Tables Truly Bunny Plates
Guests will love these adorable paper plates, perfect for fuss-free Easter celebrations. talkingtables.co.uk, £4 for a pack of 12
Armani Exchange Serena Ladies’ Watch
How gorgeous is this watch? With a multicolour rose gold dial and pretty blue leather strap, it’s oh-so spring time! watchshop.com, £175
Rio Rosa Mosqueta Discovery Set
Renew your skincare regime with fruity and botanical-rich creams. riorosa.co.uk, £9.95
Kissing Spike Doormat
Keep floors clean with these extremely durable mats from the Scion collection. turtlemat.co.uk, £49.95
Chocolate Pineapple Easter Egg
Indulge with this hand-made, life-size chocolate pineapple filled with chocolate buttons and dusted with edible glitter! choconchoc.co.uk, £15
Hugo Hare Worktop Saver and Hadley Hare Stoneware Jug
Add a little touch of the countryside to your kitchen with this woodland themed homeware. sarahboddy.com, saver £19.95, jug £13.95
Enter now for your chance to win!
This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.
This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.
This giveaway closes on 30/04/2017
My favorite colour Blue makes this very tempting to try for a surprise gift.
Amazing – fingers crossed everyone xxx
A great selection
Lovely selection – something for everyone –
What lovely prizes. Thanks for the chance to win them.
A lovely selection
oh wow fab giveaway would love to win all this so my fingers are crossed for me but good luck every one.
I love the bunny plates
great prize
would be amazing to win
Just what i need for April in one package!