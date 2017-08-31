AUGUST 2017 WISH LIST

Summer’s here and our beach-themed goodies are ideal if you’re looking for gift inspiration this month. Like what you see? Enter now and you could win everything on this page.

Intempo Large Rechargeable Tube Speaker

A portable speaker with Bluetooth connectivity is essential. £79.99, intempo.co.uk

South Sea Deck Chair

A trip to the beach isn’t complete without a deck chair – create your dream seat by picking colours and fabrics. £118, deckchairs.co.uk

Roman Holiday Bag

Swap bulky handbags for a chic and stylish basket bag with drawstring fastener and pretty cherry charm, £29.95, joebrowns.co.uk

Bare Republic Sunscreen

Protect skin naturally with SPF 30 mineral facial sunscreens – the tinted cream adds a touch of colour to skin tone. £17 each, feelgoodmatters.com

Portobello Beach Huts Clock Add a touch of traditional seaside charm with this 4in tin clock. £24, thomaskentclocks.com

Pineapple Beach Blanket Perfect for the beach or poolside, this giant towel will keep you dry in style!

£24.99, prezzybox.com

Inflatable Cooler by Flying Tiger

Keep drinks cool and sand-free with an ingeniouscooler. £6, gb.flyingtiger.com

