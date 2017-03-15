Win a lovely gift for Mother’s Day!
Baylis & Harding’s new Pink Prosecco and Cassis Collection is inspired by the delicious sweet scent of Prosecco, with a delicate hint of Cassis. Delight your senses with fruity top notes of blackberry and raspberry, carefully blended with creamy vanilla, for a truly sublime spring fragrance. The Pink Prosecco and Cassis Weekend Bag is the perfect gift to pamper your mum this Mother’s Day and we’ve one to give away worth £45. The pretty pink tote bag contains a lovely selection of Pink Prosecco & Cassis products, including body butter, body wash, bath creme, shower gel, bath milk, hand & nail cream, plus a nylon body polisher and cute coin purse
My Mum is no longer with us and I usually take flowers to her on Mothers Day, she loved Freesia. My son and daughter treat me and I would like to have something like this to give to an older lady who has no family.
What a fabulous prize. My friend turns 50 at the end of next month and this would make a superb prize one that she will remember for a long time.
What a beautiful gift, any mum would love to receive. Sadly both my mother and mother-in-law are no longer with us, but I would love to win this and give it to my daughter who is so good to me. She was a true diamond last year when my husband (her dad) was very ill. She spoilt me on many occasions, so I would love to give this to her – she loves anything pink.